Passenger Security Equipment Market Grow at a CAGR of 8.9% During the Forecast Period 2017- 2023: Honeywell International, Orbocomm, L-3 Communications, Kapsch, Siemens AG, Rapiscan Systems, Rockwell Collins, Safran Group, Raytheon Group

Passenger Security Equipment Market by Transport Infrastructure (Airports, Train Station, Bus Stations, and Seaports) and Type (Baggage Inspection System, Explosive Detection System, Video Surveillance, Intrusion Detection and Prevention System, Fire Safety & Detection System, People Screening Systems, and others)-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

The global passenger security equipment market is expected to reach $79,042 million in 2023, from $43,398 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2017 to 2023. Passenger security refers to a technique, which helps them protect from accidentals harms, crimes, and other threats. Such procedures help the government to avoid any crimes and allow passengers to travel from one place to another without any harm. Honeywell International, Orbocomm, and L-3 Communications are some of the leading key players of the passenger security equipment market.

Increase in terror attacks on public transport infrastructures drives the passenger security equipment market growth. Further, rise in demand of biometrics technologies for identity verification by the government also fuels the market growth. However, high installation cost is anticipated to hinder the passenger security equipment market during the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659327/sample

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Honeywell International, Orbocomm, L-3 Communications, Kapsch, Siemens AG, Rapiscan Systems, Rockwell Collins, Safran Group, Raytheon Group, and Smiths Group

Based on type, the global passenger security equipment market is categorized into baggage inspection system, explosive detection system, video surveillance, intrusion detection and prevention system, fire safety & detection system, people screening systems, and others. The people screening systems segment dominated the global passenger security equipment market, in terms of revenue, and is expected to maintain this trend.

Get Discount of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659327/discount

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 PASSENGER SECURITY EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE

CHAPTER 5 PASSENGER SECURITY EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY TYPE

CHAPTER 6 PASSENGER SECURITY EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 RELATED INDUSTRY INSIGHTS

CHAPTER 8 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. Honeywell International

7.2. Orbocomm

7.3. L-3 Communications

7.4. Kapsch

7.5. Simens AG

7.6. Rapiscan Systems

7.7. Rockwell Collins

7.8. Safran Group

7.9. Raytheon Group

7.10. Smith Groups

Complete Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012659327/buy/4999

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.