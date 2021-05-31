Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemical Market Analysis and Forecast to 2023 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

Specialty pulp and paper chemicals are used as raw materials by paper industry to produce specialty paper. It helps modify and enhance the functional properties such as color, brightness, resistance to water, and strength, of the paper. It also reduces the consumption of water and energy. Also, specialty chemicals used in the process of specialty paper production reduces the production of paper waste, thus the raw material required for the production of specialty paper is less as compared to normal paper. Specialty paper is used in various applications, which include writing, packaging, labeling, printing, and others. Commonly used specialty chemicals include chlorine, chlorine dioxide, hydrogen peroxide, hypochlorous acid, sodium dithionite, sodium peroxide, sodium hypo-chlorite, sodium hydroxide, sodium hydrosulfite, and others. These chemicals are widely used as bleaching, chelating, and sizing agents at different stages of paper manufacturing such as wood handling, pulp bleaching, de-inking, screening, and printing. Moreover, several types of specialty chemicals such as coatings, pigments, and dyes are also used to give a final color and texture to specialty paper for packaging and printing applications. Increase in use of graphic papers, diazo papers, gift wraps, posters, tissue paper, and other specialty papers provide potential opportunities for market expansion to players in the paper industry in the upcoming years.

Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemical Market Segment by Manufacturers:

AkzoNobel N.V., Ashland Inc., Buckman Laboratories International, Inc., BASF SE, Buckman Laboratories International, Inc., Kemira Oyj, SNF Floerger, The Dow Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, Nalco Holding Company, and Shell Chemicals.

These chemicals are widely used as bleaching, chelating, and sizing agents at different stages of paper manufacturing such as wood handling, pulp bleaching, de-inking, screening, and printing. Moreover, several types of specialty chemicals such as coatings, pigments, and dyes are also used to give a final color and texture to specialty paper for packaging and printing applications. Increase in use of graphic papers, diazo papers, gift wraps, posters, tissue paper, and other specialty papers provide potential opportunities for market expansion to players in the paper industry in the upcoming years.

Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemical Market also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report studies Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemical in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemical Market Segment by Type: Bleaching & RCF Chemical, Process Chemical, Functional Chemical, Coating Chemical, and Pigment & Filler.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

-This report provides quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics from 2016 to 2023, which helps identify the prevailing market opportunities.

-Major countries in each region are mapped based on the revenue contribution to the global market.

-Market player positioning of the industry is provided to offer a clear understanding of their competitive strengths.

-Porter’s Five Forces analysis is used to illustrate the potential of suppliers and buyers in the industry.

-Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the specialty pulp and paper chemical market is provided.

-The report focuses on the regional as well as the global market, the key players, and the market segments. It also provides a detailed study on the divisions and application areas.

