Super Capacitor Market Global Development, Demand, Growth Analysis, Key Findings and Forecast to 2022

Super capacitor Market Research Report 2022- Global Industry analysis by Key Companies, Type, Application, Market Share, Growth Rate, and Key Country forecast to 2022. Super capacitor Industry depth analysis is done for North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World. Multi Camera System market growing at rapid pace over the forecast period of 2018 to 2022. Super capacitor Market is estimated to grow by 22% of CAGR

Super capacitor Market Research Report Forecast to 2022 Segmented by By Type (Double layer capacitor, Pseudo capacitor, Hybrid capacitor), By Material (Electrodes, activated carbon, Activated carbon fibres), By Application (Camera, Laptop), By End-User (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Manufacturing)

Super capacitor Market Scenario:

The Global Super Capacitor Market is expected to grow at USD 4 Billion by 2022, at 22% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Super capacitors market, also known as ultra-capacitors, available in different types as electrochemical double layer capacitors, electric double-layer capacitors and pseudo capacitors, do not have a conventional dielectric. They instead have plates that are filled with two layers of an identical substance, which allows for separating the charge. Without the need for a dielectric, the plates of a Super Capacitor Market is packed with a larger surface area which results in high capacitance. A super capacitor contains a positive cathode which uses activated carbon material. Charges are stored in an electric double layer. Development of the layer happens at the interface between the electrolyte and the carbon. The super capacitor consists of different materials such as electrodes, activated carbon, activated carbon fibres, carbon aerogel, carbide-derived carbon, graphene, metal oxides and others.

The study indicates that by the introduction of hybrid electric vehicles (HEV), smart grids, and renewable energy systems the demand for super capacitors has increased and thus resulted as driving factors for the super capacitor market. The super capacitor market has advanced features which provides backups to low power equipments such as micro controllers, RAM, SRAM at the time of power cut off. Apart from it, laptop computers, portable media players, hand-held device, GPS and others have a requirement of stabilized power supply which can be easily satisfied by using super capacitors market resulting to be the key driving factor for the growth of super capacitor market.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the Super capacitor Market are – Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Ioxus (U.S.), CAP-XX (Australia), Angstron Materials (U.S.), Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), LS Ultracapacitor (South Korea), Graphenex (UK), Vina Technology (South Korea), Nesscap Energy Inc. (Canada), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan) among others.

Super capacitor Market Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Super capacitor Market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. The study indicates that Asia-Pacific is dominating the super capacitor market with a highest market share. Asia – Pacific countries like China, South Korea, Singapore, Australia and Japan are ahead in the in Super capacitor market due to increasing penetration of high-tech devices, increased installation of energy storage systems, introduction to hybrid transportation and many more. The study predicts Asia-Pacific would be the fastest growing region in the super capacitor market.

Super capacitor Market Segmentation

The super capacitor market has been segmented on the basis of on the basis of type, material, application, end-user and region. Looking through the type segment it’s been observed that double layer super capacitor would dominate the super capacitor market with the largest market share. The super capacitor market is dominated by consumer electronics sector. However, the automotive sector is expected to be the fastest growing sector in the super capacitor market by the forecast period.

Recently, it has been observed that many new development and research is still going on in the field of super capacitors to increase the capability. As per a recent news, the researchers in Australia have developed a

storage capacity of super capacitors and could lead to flexible, thin film self-contained solar capture and storage devices.

