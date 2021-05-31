The Global Penetration Testing Market is Anticipated to Increase at a Cagr Around 14.2% During 2018-2027. It is Anticipated to Reach Around Usd 2.6 Billion by 2027

The global penetration testing market can be segmented on the basis of deployment, services, organization type, end-user and region. On the basis of deployment, it is sub-segmented into on-cloud and on-premises. On cloud deployment services is anticipated to register highest growth during the forecast period. The various end-user industries are saving the important data from cyber-attacks. On the basis of services, it is sub-segmented into professional services and managed services. On the basis of organization, it is sub-segmented into small enterprise, medium enterprise and large enterprise. The large scale enterprises is expected to be the largest organization segment during the forecast period. The large scale industries is needed to save the data in large quantity .This is fostering the market growth of the penetration testing across the globe. On the basis of end-user, it is sub-segmented into IT & telecom, BFSI, manufacturing, energy & power, healthcare, media & entertainment and others. The IT& telecom sub-segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing application of the internet in IT industry is anticipated to increase penetration of the hackers which requires the data saving in large quantity.

The global penetration testing market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR around 14.2% during 2018-2027. It is anticipated to reach around USD 2.6 billion by 2027. The rising number of the hackers across the globe coupled with the increasing internet activities is anticipated to upsurge the market growth of the global penetration testing market during the forecast period.

By region, global penetration testing market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated to lead the global penetration testing market during the forecast period. The highly developed IT infrastructure in the region coupled with the growing investment in the IT industry is anticipated boost the growth of the global penetration testing market during the forecast period. Additionally, the presence of the key players in the region also leads to the market growth of the global penetration testing market. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest developing region for the global penetration testing market. The increasing expansion of the IT and retail industry in the region leads to upsurge the application of the mobile-based and web-based business applications. This in turn is anticipated to drive the growth of the global penetration testing market in the region.

Rising cases of the cyber-attacks across the globe is anticipated to increase the demand for the penetration testing

The rising number of the cyber-attacks across the globe is increasing the demand for the penetration testing. For instance, In August 2014, online platform yahoo has discovered that 500 million of the user accounts were affected by hacking. The increasing cases of the hacking across the globe is anticipated increase the demand for the penetration testing. This in turn is anticipated to drive the market growth of the global penetration testing market during the forecast period.

