Waterproofing Chemicals Market is anticipated to exhibit a moderate CAGR of 4.2% during the period of forecast.

Construction industry is one of the major end use industries in the global waterproofing chemicals market

A rapid growth in the construction industry worldwide bodes well for the global waterproofing chemicals market. There are various uses of waterproofing chemicals and chief among them is their use in preventing buildings from seepage and leakage that is caused due to water and moisture. Due to rapidly increasing urbanization and industrialization all across the world, the construction sector is on an upswing, and this is likely to boost demand for waterproofing chemicals in this sector. In addition, the rising cost of raw materials and an increase in the labor wages is further set to boost the waterproofing chemicals market. On the infrastructure front, due to the growing demand, there is a huge increase in the construction of public infrastructure spaces, tunnels, bridges, roads, etc. and this is expected to further boost the demand for waterproofing chemicals.

In order to study each and every aspect of the global waterproofing chemicals market, Persistence Market Research has prepared a comprehensive report that covers in detail all the aspects related to this market. The market for waterproofing chemicals is covered in such a manner that it covers all the important regional markets that are spread all over the world and all such key regional markets have been covered comprehensively. The report on the global waterproofing chemicals market contains a historical analysis of this market for a time period of four years starting from 2012 and ending in the year 2016. Moreover, the projections given in the global waterproofing chemicals market are based on a time span of nine years, starting from the year 2017 and ending in the year 2026. As per the projections of Persistence Market Research, the global waterproofing chemicals market is slated to display a moderate CAGR. As per the data presented in this report, the global waterproofing chemicals market was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 9,000 Mn in the year 2017 and is slated to reach a valuation of close to US$ 13,200 Mn by the end of the year 2026.

Construction sub-segment is expected to lead the end-use industry category by value in the global waterproofing chemicals market

Construction sub-segment in the end-use industry category of the waterproofing chemicals market is anticipated to exhibit a moderate CAGR of 4.2% during the period of forecast. The construction sub-segment is the most lucrative by value in the end-use industry category. The construction segment was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 3,400 Mn in 2017 and is likely to reach revenues to the tune of US$ 4,900 Mn by 2026.

Infrastructure is the second largest sub-segment by value in the end-use industry category of the global waterproofing chemicals market

Infrastructure is the second largest sub-segment by value in the end-use industry category and is expected to display a CAGR of 4.4% during the period of forecast. The infrastructure sub-segment in the global waterproofing chemicals market was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 3,150 Mn in 2017 and is likely to reach a figure of nearly US$ 4,600 Mn at the end of the period of forecast in the year 2026.

Competition landscape

In the report on the global waterproofing chemicals market, there is a separate section devoted to study the competition landscape. Some of the key companies that are included in the competition landscape section of this report are BASF SE, DowDuPont Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, Akzo Nobel NV, Evonik Industries AG, Sika AG, W.R. Grace and Company, H.B. Fuller, Pidilite Industries Limited and RPM International.