Wheat Protein Market 2018 Stand Out as the Biggest Contributor to Global Growth and Will Hit 5.4% CAGR By 2023 | 360 Market Updates

“ Wheat Protein Market report is expected to register a CAGR of 5.4% over a five years forecast period.”

ADM

Agridient

Amilina

Anhui Reapsun Food

Cargill

Chamtor

Crespel & Deiters GmbH

Crop Energies

Dengfeng Grainergy Agricultural Development

Jaeckering

Kroener Staerke

Manildra Group

Market Insights

The global wheat protein market was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 2.2 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2018–2023. The growing consumer preference for meatless diets, is a major factor for wheat protein market growth in the future. High consumption of meat is expected to cause various health issues. Over time, various studies have been published regarding the ill effects of consumption of meat. A study published in Harvard School of Public Health found meat consumption exponentially increased the risk of a shortened lifespan. According to another study published by JAMA Internal Medicine, overtime meat consumption increases the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

“HIGHER MEATLESS DIETS CONSUMPTION SCENARIO = HIGHER WHEAT PROTEIN DEMAND”

Growing Significance for Nutrition and Weight Management

Weight management has always been a problem among the population, but over the years it has turned into an epidemic. The level of obesity has doubled globally since 1980. In 2014 more than 1.9 billion adults were overweight and about 600 million were obese. In 2014, 41 million children under the age of 5 had a significant need for proper nutrition and Weight Management. This has immense scope in the future as most of the population is changing to a healthier lifestyle and consuming food with proper nutrition and managing weight are the key attribute to have this lifestyle. These market trends will positively impact the global wheat protein market.

Developing Economies – Future of the Global Wheat Protein Industry

North America accounts for the major market share in the global wheat protein market, with the United States being its largest market, due to the increasing demand for sports and nutritional foods. Europe follows owing to the rising health concerns among consumers and demand for meat-free foods. Asia-Pacific region is emerging with a pool of opportunities due to its rising population and high demand for nutritional foods.

Key Developments

• January 2018 – Cargill announced that it will convert its Krefeld facility in Germany from a corn to wheat processing facility as a part of the new strategy to produce new forms of packaging, sustainable fuels, and new food products.

• January 2018 – Cargill invested in plant protein facility forming a joint venture agreement with Puris.

• November 2017 – Archer Daniels Midland Company expanded its product portfolio with the addition of a range of wheat protein concentrates.

Major players – ADM, AGRIDIENT, AMILINA, ANHUI REAPSUN FOOD, CARGILL, CHAMTOR, CRESPEL & DEITERS GMBH, CROP ENERGIES, DENGFENG GRAINERGY AGRICULTURAL DEVELOPMENT, JAECKERING, KROENER STAERKE, MANILDRA GROUP, among others.

Global Wheat Protein Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2018-2023):

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) The Middle East and Africa

