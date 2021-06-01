11.9%+ growth for Fiber Laser Market Size raising to USD 4,403 million by 2025 | New Study
A fiber laser is a special type of laser wherein the active medium being used is an optical fiber that has been doped in rare elements especially, neodymium, ytterbium thulium, praseodymium, erbium, holmium, and others. The global fiber lasers market accounted for $1,782 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $4,403 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.9% from 2018 to 2025.
Factors such as the improved performance over other alternative technologies, less CO2 emission, and less power consumption drive the fiber laser market. The performance and utilization of fiber lasers are continually expanding. Furthermore, increase in innovations have greatly reduced the costs associated with fiber lasers, when contrasted with alternate technologies. Better innovation implies fiber lasers are becoming stronger, more effective, and more energy efficient.
The global fiber laser market is segmented based on various parameters such as type, application, and region. Based on fiber laser type, the market is classified into infrared fiber laser, ultraviolet fiber laser, ultrafast fiber laser, and visible fiber laser. Based on application, the market is divided into high power, marking, fine processing, and micro processing. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY MARKET BENEFITS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global fiber laser market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
The report presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2017 to 2025 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
An extensive analysis of the market based on application assists in understanding the trends in the industry.
The key market players along with their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Type
Infrared Fiber Laser
Ultraviolet Fiber Laser
Ultrafast Fiber Laser
Picosecond Fiber Laser
Femtosecond Fiber Laser
Visible Fiber Laser
Quasi-CW Green Fiber Laser
Nanosecond Fiber Laser
By Application
High Power
Cutting
Flat Sheet Cutting
Tube Cutting
3D Cutting
Welding & Others
Power Train
Tube Welding
Car Body Scanner Welding
Car Body Seam Welding/Brazing
Others
Marking
Fine Processing
Micro Processing
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
The list of key players operating in this market includes:
Amonics Ltd.
Apollo Instruments Inc.
Coherent Inc.
IPG Photonics Corporation
Jenoptik Laser GmbH
CY Laser SRL
NKT Photonics A/S
Quantel Group
TRUMPF
Toptica Photonics AG
The other players included in the value chain analysis (and not included in the report) include:
O.R. Lasertechnologie GmbH
Sigma Mechatronics Pvt. Ltd.
SPI Lasers Limited
