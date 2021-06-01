2019 Online Video Platform market in Media & Entertainment Report outlook and forecast to 2025
Online video platforms (OVP) are being used for processing and delivering online video content to the desired audience. OVP can be defined as license-based software as a service (SaaS) online video content solutions that permit video creators to ingest, transcode, manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, store, and monetize online video. In addition to host prerecorded, on demand video, some platforms also facilitate users to stream live videos. Media & entertainment companies are increasingly trusting OVPs to manage, publish, and monetize video content in a scalable manner.
The global online video platform in media & entertainment market is experiencing growth due to popularity of online videos that are surpassing the traditional way of viewing video content via TV and other channels. Organizations have realized the traction of online videos in media & entertainment sector, and thus, are investing heavily in online video creation, which is primarily driving the growth of this market. Further, increased expenditure on online video advertisement further acts as a driving force for the online video platform market. However, the availability of open source and free online video platform in the market is expected to hamper the growth of this market. Furthermore, increase in scope for live streaming of video content and rise in investments for streaming sports events live are creating lucrative opportunities for the online video platform market.
The global online video platform in media & entertainment market is segmented based on type, application, end user, and region. Based on type, it is divided into video analytics, video content delivery network, video content management, mobile video live streaming, and others. According to application, the market is classified into video sharing, commercial video platform, and others. By end users, it is categorized into individual, content creators and brand, and enterprises segments. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).
This report provides the profiles of key players in this market namely, Ooyala Inc., MediaMelon Inc., Akamai technologies, Kaltura Inc., Panopto, Brightcove Inc., Frame.io, Inc., Limelight Networks Inc., YouTube, and Comcast Technology Solutions.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
BY TYPE
Video Analytics
Video Hosting
Video Content Management
Mobile Video
Live Steaming
Others
BY APPLICATION
Video Sharing
Commercial Video platforms
Others
BY END USER
Individual
Content creator
Brand and enterprises
BY REGION
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
