Affective Computing Market to witness considerable upsurge during 2018-2027: Affectiva, Apple, Beyond Verbal Communication, Eyeris Technologies, GestureTek, Google, IBM Corporation, Intel

Affective computing is a combination of cognitive science, psychology, as well as, computer science that can envisage the emotional state of humans and delivers applicable response to get a supportive result. This enables businesses including e-commerce sector to improve their customer shopping experience and hence sell products efficiently. Further, it can also be used for online advertising as well as advertising kiosk to offer favorable advertisement as per the user’s emotional state. Affecting computing comprises of machine intelligence, big data, emotion analytics engine and sensors including camera and head up display among others to gather and scrutinize the customer emotion. Moreover, it also includes software for gesture recognition, speech and facial recognition and neural analytics.

The report aims to provide an overview of the affective computing market with detailed market segmentation by component, technology, solution, end-user and geography. The global affective computing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading affective computing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Top Key Players profiles in this report includes, Affectiva, Inc, Apple Inc., Beyond Verbal Communication, Ltd, Eyeris Technologies, Inc, GestureTek, Inc., Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Qualcomm Inc.

The surging adoption of wearable devices coupled with increasing internet penetration is anticipated to fuel the demand for affective computing market. Furthermore, the robust need for businesses to comprehend customer behavior is another key factor driving the affective computing market growth. For this purpose, several businesses are partnering with affective computing players to enhance research & development activities in this field. However, diverse business applications of affective computing may pose a challenge to affective computing market growth.

The global affective computing market is segmented based on component, technology, solution and end-user. Based on the component, the market is segmented into hardware and software. The technology segment of the affective computing market is classified touch less and touch based. Moreover, the affective computing market by solution is categorized into facial expression recognition, physiological recognition, speech recognition and gesture recognition. Also, the end-user segment comprises of research, media & advertising, healthcare, automotive, retail, BFSI and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global affective computing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The affective computing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The reports cover key developments in the affective computing market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.