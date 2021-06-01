Asia Pacific IVF Services Market 2019: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2028
In vitro fertilization is an assisted reproductive technology (ART), which involves retrieving eggs from a woman’s ovaries and fertilizing them with sperm outside the body, in vitro. The Asia-Pacific IVF services revenue market generated $3,734 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $13,669 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2018 to 2028.
The Asia-Pacific IVF services market is anticipated to exhibit significant market growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in infertility rate, increase in trend of delayed pregnancies, surge in IVF success rate, and rise in disposable income in the Asia-Pacific region. However, complications associated with IVF treatment, and low awareness level for IVF in some under developed regions hinder the growth of the market. Conversely, upsurge in fertility tourism, increase in number of fertility clinics, and growth opportunities in the emerging markets make way for market development in the future.
The Asia-Pacific IVF services market is segmented based on cycle type, end user, and country. Based on cycle type, the market is divided into fresh IVF cycle (non-donor), thawed IVF cycle (non-donor), and donor egg IVF cycle. According to end user, the market is classified as fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers and clinical research institutes. Country wise, the market is studied across India, China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar, and Rest of Asia-Pacific.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Cycle Type
Fresh IVF Cycles (Non-Donor)
Thawed IVF Cycles (Non-Donor)
Donor Egg IVF Cycles
By End User
Fertility Clinics
Hospitals
Surgical centers
Clinical research institutes
By Country
India
China
Japan
Australia
New Zealand
South Korea
Thailand
Singapore
Malaysia
Indonesia
Philippines
Vietnam
Myanmar
Rest of Asia-Pacific
