Biopharmaceuticals market is expected to witness fastest growth during the period 2018 – 2025 just published

Biopharmaceuticals are drugs having a biological origin. These large and complex drugs, which often comprise heterogeneous mixtures, are produced using biotechnology and usually from genetically engineered cells. The global biopharmaceuticals market accounted for $186,470 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $526,008 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 13.8% from 2018 to 2025.

The global biopharmaceuticals market is driven by various factors, such as surge in prevalence of chronic diseases and rapid increase in the elderly population globally. Similarly, increase in strategic collaboration among the biopharmaceuticals companies is also expected to boost the market. However, high costs of drug development and a stringent regulatory scenario with respect to biopharmaceuticals are anticipated to impede the market growth. Conversely, increase in purchasing power of emerging economics is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities to the market players throughout the forecast period.

The global biopharmaceuticals market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into monoclonal antibody, interferon, insulin, growth and coagulation factor, erythropoietin, vaccine, hormone, and others. By application, it is categorized into oncology, blood disorder, metabolic disease, infectious disease, cardiovascular disease, neurological disease, immunology, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global biopharmaceuticals market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2017 to 2025 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

An extensive analysis of the market based on application assists in understanding the trends in the industry.

The key market players along with their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By product

Monoclonal antibody

Interferon

Insulin

Growth and coagulation factor

Erythropoietin

Vaccine

Hormone

Others

By application

Oncology

Blood disorder

Metabolic disease

Infectious disease

Cardiovascular disease

Neurological disease

Immunology

Others

By geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

The list of key players operating in this market includes:

Abbott Laboratories

Amgen, Inc.

Biogen, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi

The other players included in the value chain analysis (and not included in the report) include:

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Bayer AG

Shire plc

