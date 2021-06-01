Biotechnology market worth $795.7 billion by 2026 according to new research report

According to a new research published by Polaris Market Research the global biotechnology market is anticipated to reach over USD 795.7 billion by 2026. The rise of certain key subjects in the biotechnology market is expected to drive development in this industry to a lucrative degree. In general, biotechnology is the utilization of biological procedures for industrial and other purposes, specifically, the genetic management and the manipulation of microorganisms for the production of antibiotic drugs, hormones, and medical devices.

Strong government (and its partnered offices) strategies along with manufactured science is a noteworthy development affecting the growth in this segment. Strong economies of Europe and North American region are checking and subsidizing engineered science R&D activities. Multiple surveys of manufactured science which are headed by researchers are being upheld by the governmental bodies in North America that are directed for spreading awareness of the concerning engineered science.

The biotechnology market is receiving global growth owing to advancement in technology in biology segment and the increasing use of artificial intelligence which is expected majorly to boost the global market significantly. The key players are putting continuous efforts and investments in order to understand, diagnose and treat cancer and recommend appropriate clinical trials.

Favorable government policies associated with synthetic biology is a major growth impacting driver in this sector. Developed economies such as U.S., Germany, and UK are funding and monitoring synthetic biology R&D initiatives. The optimization of sequencers and their software, as well as the participation of governments and collaborations between key companies and medical specialists, will be of utmost importance for the success of DNA-sequencing technology. Increase in demand for healthier therapeutics and symptomatic arrangements on standards of red biotechnology, DNA sequencing, and recombinant innovation is expected to fuel the market development.

Key Findings from the study suggest Asia Pacific market is anticipated to develop at lucrative pace because of changing medicinal services framework in this region that drives the demand for biotechnological items. Decreasing expenses and ascend in a number of services in this market are presumed upon to drive the segments with lucrative opportunities. Owing to innovative headways and boundless utilization of this field in different parts of human services, the health segment is projected to display solid advancements in coming years. Introduction of technically propelled items and availability of different biotechnology-based projects are attributive to drive the development of this sector over the forecast period. Continuous introduction of new biotechnological items for human services that are engaged in diagnosis conclusion and biopharmaceutical improvement is evaluated to push the market. Advancements in information reconciliation devices through distributed computing platform encourage enormous cutting-edge sequencing information.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-aways

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Biotechnology Market Insights

3.1. Biotechnology – Industry snapshot

3.2. Biotechnology – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Biotechnology market dynamics

3.3.1. Biotechnology – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Biotechnology Market driver analysis

3.3.1.2. Biotechnology Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Biotechnology Market opportunity analysis

3.3.2. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.3.2.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.2.3. Threat of substitute

3.3.2.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.2.5. Degree of competition

3.3.3. Biotechnology market PEST analysis, 2017

3.3.4. Biotechnology Industry trends

3.3.5. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Biotechnology Market Size and Forecast by Technology Type

4.1. Key findings

4.2. Nanobiotechnology

4.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.3. DNA Sequencing

4.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.4. Fermentation

4.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.5. Cell Based Assay

4.5.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.6. Tissue engineering and Regeneration

4.6.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.7. PCR Technology

4.7.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.8. Chromatography

4.8.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.9. Others

4.9.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5. Biotechnology Market Size and Forecast by Application Type

5.1. Key findings

5.2. Industrial processing

5.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

Continued…

