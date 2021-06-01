Blood Testing Market 2019 : Global Industry Growth Factors, Applications, Growth Analysis, Key Players And Forecasts By 2026

Global blood testing market is anticipated to reach USD 65,464.3 million by 2026. In 2017, the glucose testing segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue, whereas geographically, North America accounted for the majority share in the global blood testing market.

Increasing dependency of doctors on blood-based diagnosis to ensure reliable and rapid treatment, along with rapidly growing geriatric population are the major factors which drives the blood testing device market. Moreover, surge in the demand for blood donations and organ donors, and increasing awareness about the safety of donated blood further increase the market growth. The other key factors enhancing the global market growth include multiplying prevalence of infectious diseases such as bacterial and viral diseases and other health-related disorders such as HIV, cancer, thyroid, and genetic disorders, and the exponential increase in the number of point of care (POC) testing. Use of self-testing products and home diagnostic tests, blood testing in under-developed countries, and research and development for developing new testing technologies further provide growth opportunities for the blood testing market in the forecast period.

In the era of rapid and effective medical treatments, physicians and other medical personnel are dependent on various types of laboratory testing in order to make an accurate diagnosis and carry out subsequent treatment measures. Thus, increasing reliance on physicians for blood-based diagnosis to ensure reliable and rapid treatment procedures are the factors anticipated to enhance the blood testing market in the forecast period. Generally, the elderly population who are susceptible to age-related diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases require more frequent blood testing. Furthermore, the elderly population undergoes complex surgical procedures such as dialysis, joint replacements and cancer therapies which requires blood transfusions. These factors are anticipated to bolster the demand for blood testing in the upcoming years.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5293

Recent times have witnessed an increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases such as bacterial and viral diseases, and other disorders such as HIV, cancer, thyroid, and genetic disorders in all age groups and population. Blood testing plays a vital role in the identification of the causative agents of these diseases and disorders thereby boosting the growth of this market. Also, the growing number of POC testing has led to the increased growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing economic growth in developing economies such as India, China and Japan. Various factors governing the growth in this region include large patient pool, increasing ageing population, rising standard of living, high disposable income, increasing health awareness, and improving medical facilities. Furthermore, global players are tapping into these countries, which in turn are expected to boost the market growth.

The different types of blood testing include glucose testing, lipid profile, liver function tests, prostate specific antigen, hormones, blood urea nitrogen, high-sensitivity c-reactive protein, thyroid stimulating hormone, serum nicotine/cotinine and others. The glucose testing segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to increasing population of diabetic patients and changing lifestyles. Blood glucose testing is conducted by both laboratories and point of care testing.

The major market players profiled in the report include Abbott Laboratories, Alere, Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, bioMérieux SA, Biomerica Inc., Bruker Corporation, Nanosphere Inc., Nipro Diagnostics, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Trinity Biotech PLC among others. These market players have adopted various strategies such as merger & acquisitions, novel product development, and venture capital investments among others to expand their foothold and increase their customer base.

Access this report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5293

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-aways

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market definition

2.2. Market segmentation

3. Blood Testing Market Insights

3.1. Blood Testing – Industry snapshot

3.2. Blood Testing – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Blood Testing Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Blood Testing – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Blood Testing Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Blood Testing Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Blood Testing Market Opportunity Analysis

3.3.2. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.3.2.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.2.3. Threat of substitute

3.3.2.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.2.5. Degree of competition

3.3.3. Blood Testing Market PEST Analysis, 2017

3.3.4. Blood Testing Market Value Chain Analysis

3.3.5. Blood Testing Industry Trends

3.3.6. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Blood Testing Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Test Type

4.1. Key Findings

Continued…

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5293

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]