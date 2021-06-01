Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market Size Will reach USD 613.46 million with a CAGR of 30.23% by 2024

The global cannabidiol oil market is expected to grow from USD 96.57 million 2017 to USD 613.46 million by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.23%.

On the basis of form, the global cannabidiol oil market is studied across Concentrated Oil, Cream, Food Additive, Inhaled Liquids, Supplement Capsule, and Tincture Spray.

On the basis of product, the global cannabidiol oil market is studied across Hemp CBD Oil and Marijuana CBD Oil.

On the basis of source, the global cannabidiol oil market is studied across Inorganic and Organic.

On the basis of application, the global cannabidiol oil market is studied across Cosmetics, Food & Beverage, Medical & Pharmaceuticals, and Pet Care.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global cannabidiol oil market is studied across Offline Mode and Online Mode.

On the basis of geography, the global cannabidiol oil market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia).

“Aurora Cannabis, Inc.: The potential growing player for the global cannabidiol oil market”

The key players profiled in the global cannabidiol oil market are Aurora Cannabis, Inc., CANABIDOL UK, CBDLife UK, CV Sciences, Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, Elixinol LLC, Endoca, Folium Biosciences, Gaia Botanicals, Hempura, Hadaway’s Ltd., Isodiol International, Inc., Love Hemp LTD., Medical Marijuana, Inc., NuLeaf Naturals LLC, and Provacan.

