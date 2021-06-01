CBD Hemp Oil Market outlook 2019 – Global Sales,Price analysis, Key Players, Revenue,Gross Margin, Market Share and Forecast to 2024

The global cannabinoid hemp oil market is expected to grow from USD 176.15 million 2017 to USD 1,182.65 million by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 31.26%.

“Social acceptance of cannabis products globallyis one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of cannabinoid hemp oil market globally”

The factors attributing to the growth of the market are social acceptance of cannabis products globally, increasing use in treatment of the patients diagnosed with neurological disorders and other chronic diseases, legal supply of quality-controlled cannabis oil available for sale, increasing demand of cannabis-infused foods and beverages, legalized production of cannabis in north america, import and export of cannabis or cannabis products for medical and scientific purposes, and in-house cultivation cannabis. However, some factors such as poor guidance and inaccurate dosing can result in an dangerous consequences, product developers need to be constantly on their toes, and possessing, using, distributing or selling cannabis oil are subject to varying international laws may hinder the market growth. The global cannabinoid hemp oil market is expected to showcase the opportunities such as new product development related to cannabis-infused foods and beverages, and pharmaceutical companies and beverage companies eyeing the cannabis oil market. In the near future, the market may face the possible challenges in the growth due to and heavy taxes imposed on cannabis industry. However, the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the global cannabinoid hemp oil market market.”Concentrated Oil: The highest growing form for the global cannabinoid hemp oil market”

On the basis of form, the global cannabinoid hemp oil market is studied across Concentrated Oil, Cream, Food Additive, Inhaled Liquids, Supplement Capsule, and Tincture Spray. Among all these form, the Concentrated Oil is projected to hold the largest market share while the Inhaled Liquids has the potential to grow the market with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.”Organic: The highest growing source for the global cannabinoid hemp oil market”

On the basis of source, the global cannabinoid hemp oil market is studied across Inorganic and Organic. Among all these source, the Organic is projected to hold the largest market share while the Organic has the potential to grow the market with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.”Medical & Pharmaceuticals: The highest growing application for the global cannabinoid hemp oil market”

On the basis of application, the global cannabinoid hemp oil market is studied across Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food & Beverage, Medical & Pharmaceuticals, and Pet Care. Among all these application, the Medical & Pharmaceuticals has captured the maximum market share while the Cosmetics & Personal Care has the opportunity to emerge with the highest CAGR.”Online Mode: The highest growing distribution channel for the global cannabinoid hemp oil market”

On the basis of distribution channel, the global cannabinoid hemp oil market is studied across Offline Mode and Online Mode. Among all these distribution channel, the Online Mode has captured the maximum market share while the Online Mode has the opportunity to emerge with the highest CAGR.”Americas: The highest growing geography for the global cannabinoid hemp oil market”

On the basis of geography, the global cannabinoid hemp oil market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia). Among all these geography, the Americas is showing the maximum growth in the near future with the highest CAGR while the Americas is dominating the market with highest market size.

“Aphria, Inc.: The potential growing player for the global cannabinoid hemp oil market”

The key players profiled in the global cannabinoid hemp oil market are Aphria, Inc., CBD Health Solutions, LLC., CV Sciences, Inc., CW Hemp, Canopy Growth Corporation, Elixinol LLC, Endoca, Folium Biosciences, Freedom Leaf Inc., Green Roads of Florida, LLC, Isodiol International, Inc., Kazmira LLC, Medical Marijuana, Inc., NuLeaf Naturals LLC, and Pharmahemp.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players in the global cannabinoid hemp oil market.

2. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments in the global cannabinoid hemp oil market.

3. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the global cannabinoid hemp oil market.

4. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global cannabinoid hemp oil market.

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the global cannabinoid hemp oil market.

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Research & Forecasting

2.1. Research Methodology

2.1.1. Research Instruments

2.1.1.1. Secondary Instrument

2.1.1.2. Primary Instrument

2.1.2. Research Approaches

2.1.2.1. Bottom-up Approach

2.1.2.2. Top-down Approach

2.1.3. Research Reliability & Validity

2.1.4. Research Assumptions

2.1.5. Vendor Inclusion Criteria

2.2. Forecasting Methodology

2.2.1. Methodology for Market Estimation & Forecasting

2.2.2. Significance and Importance of the Market Estimation & Forecasting

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insight

4.1. Market Connectivity

4.2. Market Data Feed

4.3. Market Vendor Ranking Analysis

4.4. Market Dynamics

4.4.1. Drivers

4.4.1.1. Social acceptance of cannabis products globally

Continued…

