Cocoa Butter Market demand by segmentation, region explored in latest research – Barry Callebaut AG, Bolmay Cocoa, Cargill, Incorporated, Chocolate Alchemy

The cocoa butter market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as high demands from food and beverage coupled with demands from the cosmetic industry for manufacturing lotions and other toiletries. Several medicinal and nutritional benefits associated with the product also contribute to the growth of the cocoa butter market. However, the demand-supply gap in the product hampers the growth of the market. Nonetheless, cocoa butter market is likely to showcase growth opportunity with the growing adoption of natural, organic and chemical-free substitutes.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Cocoa Butter Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of cocoa butter market with detailed market segmentation by nature, product form, product type, end-use industry, and geography. The global cocoa butter market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading cocoa butter market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global cocoa butter market is segmented on the basis of by nature, product form, product type, and end-use industry. Based on nature, the market is segmented as organic and conventional. On the basis of the product form, the market is segmented as blocks, powder, and liquid. By product type, the market is segmented as natural, deodorized, and semi-deodorized. The market, on the basis of the end-use industry, is classified as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care & cosmetics. The market by food & beverages is further sub-segmented as confectionery, bakery, frozen desserts, nutritional drinks, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global cocoa butter market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The cocoa butter market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting cocoa butter market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the cocoa butter market in these regions.

