Cold Chain Market for 2019 examined in new market research report – Barry Callebaut AG, Bolmay Cocoa, Cargill, Incorporated, Chocolate Alchemy, Dutch Cocoa B.V., JB Foods Limited

The “Global Cold Chain Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of cold chain market with detailed market segmentation by type, temperature, application, and geography. The global cold chain market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading cold chain market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

KEY PLAYERS

AGRO Merchants Group

Americold Logistics LLC

Burris Logistics

Emergent Cold

Interstate Cold Storage, Inc.

Kloosterboer

Lineage Logistics Holding, LLC

Nichirei Logistics Group Inc.

Preferred Freezer Services

VersaCold Logistics Services

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global cold chain market is segmented on the basis of type, temperature, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as storage, transportation, and monitoring components. The market by monitoring components is further classified into hardware and software. On the basis of the temperature, the market is segmented as frozen and chilled. The market on the basis of the application, is classified as dairy products, pharmaceuticals, bakery & confectionary, processed food, fish, meat, & seafood, fruits & vegetables, fruit pulp & concentrates, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global cold chain market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The cold chain market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting cold chain market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the cold chain market in these regions.

