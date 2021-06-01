Crop Micronutrients market provides an in-depth Analysis with current trends and forecast to 2025

Micronutrients such as copper, iron, zinc, and boron, are considered as essential elements for plant growth and play an important role in balanced crop nutrition. They are essential for plant nutrition along with primary and secondary macronutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorous, potassium, and others. Plants require these in minute quantities However, deficiency of any one of the micronutrients in soil can limit the growth of plants, even after presence of adequate amounts of all the other nutrients. Unavailability of micronutrients inhibit the critical functions of crops that can lead to abnormality, slow growth, and reduced yield. The requirement of effective fertilizers because of poor soil quality acts as a major driver for the crop micronutrients market. In addition, increase in demand for biofuels due to depleting conventional fuels reserves fuels the growth of the crop micronutrients market.

Increase in population and rise in economy of the developing countries have fueled the consumption of food. In addition, agricultural land is lost after it is being converted for other purposes, such as highways, housing, and factories. Hence, it is important to maintain the nutrient level in crops & soil to enhance the productivity and growth of crops. To produce enough food for population across the globe with available cultivable land, farmers are incorporating micronutrients with other essential ingredients for agriculture in the form of fertilizers. Chemical fertilizers that consist of micronutrients protect crops from insects as well as UV radiation, and offer increased yield. Moreover, the lack of micronutrients can lead to various diseases in plants such as chlorosis, yellowing of leaves, gummosis, and others, which reduce quality and quantity of plants. Use of micronutrients for various crops such as cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, pulses, and oilseeds through various application such as fertigation, soil, foliar, seed treatment and others are expected to boost plant immunity, thereby driving the crop micronutrients market.

Factors such as the appeal for quality and uniform crop yield due to the population expansion across the globe and decrease in cultivable land fuel the demand for agricultural micronutrients. However, mining of micronutrient reserves, lack of awareness among farmers in developing countries regarding dosage and proper application of micronutrients are expected to restrain the growth of the global crop micronutrients market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the adoption of new methods of farming for improving productivity will be providing lucrative opportunities for micronutrient fortified products.

The report on the global crop micronutrients market is segmented based on form, product type, crop type, application, and geography. Based on form the global crop micronutrients market is bifurcated into chelated and non-chelated micronutrients. According to product type, the crop micronutrient market is segmented into boron, copper, iron, manganese, molybdenum, zinc, and others. Based on crop type it is classified into cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, pulses & oilseeds, and others. By application, the report is segmented into fertigation, soil, foliar, seed treatment, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Top market players in the global market include Akzo Nobel N.V., Aries Agro Ltd., Baicor, L.C., BASF SE., Compass Minerals International, Inc., DowDuPont Inc., The Mosaic Company, Nutrien Ltd., Western Nutrients Corporation, and Yara International.

By Form

Chelated

Non-Chelated

By Product Type

Boron

Copper

Iron

Manganese

Molybdenum

Zinc

Others

By Crop Type

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Pulses and Oilseeds

Others

By Application

Fertigation

Soil

Foliar

Seed Treatment

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Nufarm Limited

Wolf Trax Inc.

Coromandel International Ltd.

Agrium Inc.

Syngenta International AG

Haifa Chemicals Ltd.

Grow More, Inc.

Stoller USA, Inc.

