Curcumin Market Size, Industry Share, Key Players, Pricing Analysis and Forecast By 2025

Curcumin is a naturally occurring chemical compound that is found in the root of the spice turmeric. It is used as an important ingredient in many medical and food applications owing to its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and cartilage building properties. Curcumin has also been used as a preventive measure and cure for many diseases and health problems such as in wound healing, treating sprains, arthritis, liver problems, diabetes, and gastric problems. It also helps prevent Alzheimer’s disease, and reduces the possibility of heart attacks, kidney disorders, and other diseases. Rise in consumer awareness towards health benefits of curcumin and growth in demand for herbal nutritional supplements are the major factors that drive the global curcumin market.

Curcumin find its extensive applications in skin ointments, syrups, and juices, which have helped expand its scope in the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industry. In addition, curcumin functions effectively to alleviate depression, fight higher fat levels and reduce risk of cardiovascular diseases, which is expected to increase its commercial applications. Thus, the rise in the health benefits associated with curcumin has fueled its demand in recent years. Moreover, the demand for commercial curcumin extracts such as powder, capsules, and syrups has increased where the curcumin extracts are expected to witness high demand, owing to its application in the treatment of several severe diseases including, cancer, Alzheimer, and migraine.

The increase in the use of curcumin in skin care applications including prevention from acne, scars, aging, eye infections, skin sores, and others are expected to fuel its demand in the personal care industry. Curcumin enhances and preserves the nutritional value of food, and therefore, is used for flavoring, coloring, or seasoning purposes in many global cuisines. Developing inclination for solid and common nourishment items among masses is projected to enhance interest for curcumin as color or flavoring agent in different food applications. However, the presence of cheaper synthetic food colorants & flavoring agents and formulation challenges in curcumin-based products are estimated to hamper the market growth, but increase in the application of curcumin extracts in pharmaceutical and personal care products are expected to boost its demand.

The report on the global curcumin market is segmented based on application and geography. Based on application, the report includes pharmaceutical, food & beverage, cosmetic, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Top market players in the global curcumin market include Biomax Life Sciences Ltd., Synthite Industries Ltd., BioThrive Sciences, Konark Herbals & Health Care, Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd., SV Agrofood, Star Hi Herbs Pvt. Ltd, NOW Foods, Phyo life Sciences and Herboveda India Pvt. Ltd.

