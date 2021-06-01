Cytogenetics Market 2019- Global and Regional Study of All Strategies of Top Companies and more

Cytogenetics is a branch of science, which deals with the study of cytology and genetics in coordination. Cytology includes the study of components of cells such as chromosomes, whereas genetics is the study of arrangement of genes of an individual. Thus, cytogenetics is applied in the detection and treatment of genetic disorders. The detection is based anomalies in the chromosomal patterns such as missing chromosomes, extra chromosomes, and others. These genetic disorders include cancer, cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anemia, Huntington’s disease, and others. Moreover, cytogenetics is an approach used to formulate targeted cancer therapies and personal medicines.

The global cytogenetics market was valued at $1,121 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $3,097 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2018 to 2025. The growth of this market is majorly driven by increase in incidence of genetic disorders and cancer. In addition, rise in focus on targeted cancer treatment, surge in geriatric population, and rise in prevalence of chronic diseases significantly contribute the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness about cytogenetics hinders the growth of the global market. Conversely, high market potential in the untapped emerging economies is anticipated to serve as an attractive opportunity during the forecast period.

The global cytogenetics market is segmented into product, technique, application, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the market is categorized into consumables, instruments, and software & services. By technique, it is divided into comparative genomic hybridization, fluorescence in situ hybridization, karyotyping, immunohistochemistry, and others. The applications covered in this study include genetic disorders, cancer, personalized medicine, and others. Depending on end user, the market is fragmented into clinical & research laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic research institutes, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global cytogenetics market with current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2025 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on global and regional scales are provided.

The profiles of key players and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Key market segments

By Product

Consumables

Testing Kits, Media, and Reagents

Probes

Others(Affinity Reagents and Stains)

Instruments

Software & Services

By Techniques

Comparative Genomic Hybridization

Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization

Karyotyping

Immunohistochemistry

Others

By Application

Genetic Disorders

Cancer

Personalized Medicine

Others

By End User

Clinical & Research Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic Research Institutes

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Abbott Laboratories Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Applied Spectral Imaging, Inc.

Empire Genomics, LLC

Illumina, Inc.

Irvine Scientific.

OPKO Health, Inc. (GeneDx.)

PerkinElmer Inc.

Sysmex Corporation (Oxford Gene Technology)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

MetaSystems

