Dehumidifier Market Share, Outlook Analysis and Forecast till 2025 by Market Players- Frigidaire, Haier, Honeywell, and more

A dehumidifier is an electric appliance that reduces the level of humidity in the air. It is used mostly in regions with elevated temperatures and high humidity levels.

A dehumidifier is an electric appliance that reduces the level of humidity in the air. It is used mostly in regions with elevated temperatures and high humidity levels.

The increasing demand for electricity as one of the primary growth factors for the dehumidifier market. Power plants contain expensive equipment that are highly susceptible to corrosion when they work in normal atmospheric conditions. Dehumidifiers are installed to reduce the moisture level in power plants to prevent rusting and corrosion of equipment such as turbines, power generators, boilers, and condensers. Rapid urbanization and industrialization is influencing the demand for electricity, consequently, inducing the construction of new power plants. This rising number of power plants will contribute to the demand for dehumidifiers.

The dehumidifiers market is highly competitive due to the presence of several international, regional, and local manufacturers. Dehumidifier manufacturers are mainly concentrating on innovation, technology, and competitive pricing to attain a competitive advantage over their competitors. To enhance their geographical presence and fulfill customer requirements, dehumidifier manufacturers are focusing on offering energy-efficient equipment and technologically advanced systems.

The manufacturing sector in Americas is steadily growing and this is influenced by technical advances and large-scale investments. Large industries such as food and beverage, healthcare, and plastics will be the major contributors to the growth of the dehumidifier market in the Americas.

In 2019, the market size of Dehumidifier is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

This report studies the global market size of Dehumidifier, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Frigidaire

Haier

Honeywell

LG Electronics

General Filters

Condair Group

AmcorUK

Whirlpool Corporation

Therma-Stor LLC

DeÂ’Longhi Appliances

Mitsubishi Electric

STULZ Air Technology Systems

Munters

Market Segment by Product Type

Refrigerant Dehumidifier

Desiccant Dehumidifier

Market Segment by Application

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Dehumidifier status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Dehumidifier manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dehumidifier are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

