Dietary Supplements Market Trends Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

Dietary supplements market is anticipated to reach over USD 349.4 billion by 2026. In 2017, the vitamins segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue during the forecast period.

A significant increase in the obese population, changing lifestyles, and initiatives and funding by governments to promote healthy lifestyles primarily drive the growth of this market. Other driving factors include increasing diseases associated with obesity, increasing disposable income, and increasing awareness regarding health and nutrition. The increase in obesity related diseases such as diabetes and hypertension along with sedentary lifestyles of consumers further propel the adoption of dietary supplements. The number of memberships for health clubs and gyms has increased significantly over the years, further promoting the growth of dietary supplements. Increasing demand in developing nations is expected provide numerous growth opportunities to the market players during the forecast period.

There has been a significant increase in obesity across the world. In 2015, 2.2 billion people, including children and adults, were reported to be obese. A significant increase in child obesity has also been registered over the past years. The highest level of obese child and young population has been reported in the U.S. while the highest adult obesity has been reported in Egypt. Obese people have greater chances of acquiring obesity related diseases such as Diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. These increasing concerns about healthy living coupled with increasing awareness regarding proper nutrition have encouraged consumers to adopt dietary supplements, thereby promoting the growth of the market.

Improvement in lifestyle due to rise in income level, especially in the developing countries of Asia-Pacific fuels the demand for dietary supplements market. Factors such as increase in per capita income and changes in consumer behavior towards nutrition and healthy eating habits are expected to accelerate the adoption of dietary supplements in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in the market in 2017, and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The high geriatric population in the region coupled with increasing disposable income drives the market growth. The sedentary lifestyle of consumers in the region has encouraged them to adopt dietary supplements to stay healthy and acquire proper nutrition. Increasing disposable incomes in developing countries of this region, rising awareness about health benefits of dietary supplements, and growing presence of fitness centres further foster the growth in this region.

The different end-users in the market include adults, children, infants, pregnant women, and geriatric. In 2017, adults accounted for the highest market share. However, adoption of dietary supplements in children is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing demand for dietary supplements in children is owing to increasing need for proper nutrition, reduce chances of illness, and decrease incidences of child obesity.

The well-known companies profiled in the report include Abott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline, Herbalife International, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Nutraceutics Inc., Glanbia Nutritionals, Amway, Carlyle Group, Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques, Bionova Lifesciences, and Danisco A/S among others. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

