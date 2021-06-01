EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Evaporative Air Coolers Market Report 2018

In this report, the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Evaporative Air Coolers market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Evaporative Air Coolers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Evaporative Air Coolers for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;

Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.

EMEA Evaporative Air Coolers market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Evaporative Air Coolers sales volume (K Units), price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

SPX

Kelvion

BAC

Evapco

Ebara

Luoyang Longhua

Xiamen Mingguang

Lanpec Technologies

Condair

Hubei Electric Power Equipment

SPL

Tianren Group

Honeywell

NewAir

Hessaire

Hitachi

Prem-I-Air

North Storm Air Wave Coolers

Fujian Jinghui

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Portable Evaporative Air Coolers

Business Evaporative Air Cooler

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Civil

Commercial

