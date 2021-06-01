Emergency Food market by Product (Ready to Eat Meals, Protein or fruit bars, dry cereal or granola, peanut butter, dried fruit, canned juice, non-perishable pasteurized milk and infant food)

The global emergency food market was valued at $5,169 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $6,142 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% from 2018 to 2025. Rise in demand for emergency food products in regions witnessing incurring uncertain climatic conditions drives the growth of the global emergency food market in terms of sales value.

According to United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, between 2000 and 2017, disaster-hit countries reported an economic loss of U.S.$2,907 billion, of which uncertain climatic conditions accounted for 77% of the total disaster factor, was valued at U.S.$2,245 billion. Over the past two decades, the U.S. recorded the biggest loss of U.S.$945 billion, owing to frequent fluctuations in climatic conditions. China on the other end, experienced higher number of disasters as compared to the U.S., however, it incurred lower loss of U.S.$492 billion. Thus, rise in uncertainty in climatic conditions leads to disturbance in supply of necessities, especially basic food products for survival. This has escalated the demand for various emergency food products such as ready-to-eat meals, protein or fruit bars, dry cereals or granola, peanut butter, and others.

In the military segment, army personnel are usually posted in regions that experience uncertain climatic conditions or regions where there is limited scope for the supply of food products. In such conditions, these army personnel carry food products, which require minimal time for processing and consumption. As a result, emergency food products such as dried fruits, ready-to-eat meals, or protein bars gain higher of traction in the defense segment.

Approximately 10 million nongovernmental organizations (NGO) are present around the globe. Helping and supporting the poor and the needy ones by providing them with basic human necessities such as food, shelter, and clothing is their main objective. In this view, most of the established NGOs have made agreements with various emergency food suppliers to support their cause. This has resulted in surge in demand for various emergency food products across the globe, thereby boosting the growth of the global emergency food market.

On the basis of product, the global emergency food market is segmented into ready-to-eat meals, protein or fruit bars, dry cereal or granola, peanut butter, dried fruits, canned juices, nonperishable pasteurized milk, and infant food. Among these, the non-perishable pasteurized milk segment accounted for a significant share in 2017, as the reachability of the product in higher across the globe as compared to other products.

Key players profiled in the report include Nestle S.A., Kraft Foods Group Inc., General Mills Inc., Kellog’s, Conagra Brands Inc., PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company, Del Monte Foods Inc., CHB, and Princes Limited.

