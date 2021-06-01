Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market 2019 – Global Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Forecasts to 2026

Global erectile dysfunction drugs market is anticipated to reach USD 2.63 billion by 2025. Impotence, also known as erectile dysfunction is the condition of sexual dysfunction where, during the sexual intercourse, men cannot maintain the erection. According to World Health Organization statement, for the emotional, physical and wellbeing of the individual, and to the economic and social development of countries and communities, sexual health is a fundamental thing. Erectile dysfunction affects the quality of life for both partners and patients and is connected with relationship difficulties.

Erectile dysfunction is generally an age-related condition but can also be triggered by psychological factors. Cardiovascular diseases such as high blood pressure, clogged arteries etc., diabetes, hormonal insufficiency, chronic kidney disease, multiple sclerosis, injury to the penis, bladder, and pelvis, and neurological issues are the common factor which can cause erectile dysfunction. Moreover, sedentary lifestyle, smoking, excessive alcohol intake, obesity and consumption of drugs such as, antihypertensive drugs, antidepressant, recreational drugs, and psychotropic drugs are some other factors which are significantly contributing towards erectile dysfunction. Exercise, pharmacotherapy, well balanced and maintain lifestyle, penis implants, erection devices, and injections into penis are current treatment available to cure erectile dysfunction. Currently, oral PDE5 (phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitors) is the first line drug therapy prescribed by physicians for erectile dysfunction.

Access this report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5308

The availability of oral drugs globally, and rising awareness about erectile dysfunction and sexual diseases is resulting in significant adoption of treatment globally. Moreover, rising number of referrals to secondary care and primary care consultations is expected to propel the growth of erectile dysfunctions drugs market over the forecast period. The increasing elderly population and high rate of chronic diseases such as kidney failure, diabetes, hypertension, hormonal imbalance, and neurological disorders are increasing demand for erectile dysfunction drugs globally.

The global erectile dysfunction drugs market is segmented on the basis of drug type, dosage form, end user, and geographically. On the basis of drug type, the global erectile dysfunction market is further segmented into Testosterone, Phosphodiestarse – 5 Inhibitors (PDE5I), Alprostadil, and others. Testosterone is hormone. The lack of testosterone hormone cause impotence or erectile dysfunction, and in such conditions, testosterone hormones are prescribed to the patient to balance the hormone in the body. The Phosphodiestarse – 5 Inhibitors is the drug used to control or block the degenerative action of c-GMP specific phosphodiesterase type 5 (PDE5) on cyclic GMP. The Sildenafil, Vardenafil, Tadalafil, Avanafil, Udenafil are the few examples of Phosphodiestarse – 5 Inhibitors. The Phosphodiestarse – 5 Inhibitors drugs are most commonly prescribed drugs to treat erectile dysfunction and hence accounted major share in global erectile dysfunction drugs market.

The high effectiveness and efficacy of Phosphodiestarse – 5 Inhibitors are the major factors contributing towards the large share in the global erectile dysfunction market. The introduction of long effective pills such as Levitra (vardenafil) and Cialis (tadalafil) are effective for 36 hours and hence they are also know as weekend pill. Moreover, the increasing research and development and various drugs for erectile dysfunction are in various stages of pipeline. The introduction of such blockbuster drugs in the market over the forecast period is expected to propel the growth of erectile dysfunction market globally.

By dosage form, the global erectile dysfunction drugs market is further sub segmented into topical, oral, injections and others. The oral segment accounted major share in global erectile dysfunction drugs market. The oral drugs are more convenient to handle the dose, and hence it is highly preferable dosage form. The injections segment is expected to grow at high CAGR over the forecast period.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5308

Table of Contents

1.Overview and Scope

1.1.Research goal & scope

1.2.Research assumptions

1.3.Research Methodology

1.3.1.Primary data sources

1.3.2.Secondary data sources

1.4.Key take-aways

1.5.Stakeholders

2.Executive Summary

2.1.Market Definition

2.2.Market Segmentation

3.Erectile dysfunction drugs Market Insights

3.1.Erectile dysfunction drugs– Industry snapshot

3.2.Erectile dysfunction drugs -Ecosystem analysis

3.3.Erectile dysfunction drugs market dynamics

3.3.1.Erectile dysfunction drugs– Market Forces

3.3.1.1.Erectile dysfunction drugs Market driver analysis

3.3.1.2.Erectile dysfunction drugs Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.3.1.3.Erectile dysfunction drugs Market opportunity analysis

3.3.2.Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.3.2.1.Bargaining power of supplier

3.3.2.2.Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.2.3.Threat of substitute

3.3.2.4.Threat of new entrant

3.3.2.5.Degree of competition

3.3.3.Erectile dysfunction drugs market PEST analysis, 2017

3.3.4.Value Chain Analysis

3.3.5.Erectile dysfunction drugs Industry trends

3.3.6.Prevalence of erectile dysfunction

4.Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Size and Forecast by Product

4.1.Key findings

4.2.Viagra (Sildenafil citrate)

4.2.1.Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

4.3.Cialis (tadalafil)

4.3.1.Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

4.4.Levitra/Staxyn (vardenafil)

4.4.1.Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

4.5.Stendra/Spedra (avanafil)

4.5.1.Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

4.6.Zydena (udenafil)

4.6.1.Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

4.7.Vitaros (Alprostadil Cream)

4.7.1.Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

4.8.Others

4.8.1.Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

5.Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Size and Forecast by Component Type

5.1.Key findings

5.2.Testosterone

5.2.1.Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

5.3.Phosphodiestarse – 5 Inhibitors (PDE5I)

5.3.1.Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

5.4.Alprostadil

5.4.1.Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

5.5.Others

5.5.1.Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

6.Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Size and Forecast by Dosage Form

6.1.Key findings

6.2.Oral

6.2.1.Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

6.3.Topical

Continued…

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5308

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]