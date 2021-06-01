Feed Acidifiers Market 2019- Global,Industry Size, Key Players Review, Phenomenal Growth and Business Strategies till 2026

According to a new study published by Polaris Market Research the global feed acidifiers market is anticipated to reach USD 2.03 billion by 2026. The stringent restrictions on antibiotic use as growth promoters along with the increasing demand for high quality animal feed are expected to be the major factors driving demand for feed acidifiers.

Some of the primary market participants include Pancosma SA, Nutrex NV, Biomin Holding GmbH, Impextraco NV , Novus International, Inc. , Perstorp Holding AB, Kemin Industries, Inc., Kemira OYJ , Yara International ASA, Kemin Industries, BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Cargil, Kemin Industries, Novozymes, Inc., Novus International, Inc., Addcon, Lallemand, Inc., Beneo Group and Chr. Hansen Holding A/S.

