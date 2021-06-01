Fencing Market Research Study including Growth Factors, Types and Application by regions to 2026

Fencing market is anticipated to reach over USD 40,730 million by 2026. In 2017, the metal fencing segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue during the forecast period.

A significant increase in disposable income, and construction and renovation of residential buildings drive the growth of this market. Other driving factors include growth in global construction industry, enhanced safety concerns, and development of public infrastructure. The increasing investments by governments for enhancing public infrastructure such as parks, public places, and government premises further supports market growth. Increasing demand in developing nations is expected provide numerous growth opportunities to the market players during the forecast period.

Improvement in lifestyle due to rise in income level, especially in the developing countries of Asia-Pacific fuels the demand for Fencings market. Enhancement of public infrastructure such as parks, museums, and other structures by governments, along with growth in the global construction industry would support the market growth in the coming years.

North America generated the highest revenue in the market in 2017, and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The growing construction sector and high disposable income drives the market growth. The increasing trend of design and aesthetics supports the market growth in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing disposable incomes in developing countries of this region, and increase in construction of commercial buildings in this region.

The different materials used for fencing include wood, metal, concrete, plastic, and others. In 2017, the metal fencing segment accounted for the highest market share. The increasing demand for metal fencing in public places, government organizations, and commercial buildings for enhanced safety and security purposes drives the growth of this segment.

The well-known companies profiled in the report include Allied Tube & Conduit, Jerith Manufacturing Company Inc., Poly Vinyl Creations Inc., Associated Materials LLC, CertainTeed Corporation, Fogarty PVC Fencing, Veka AG, Planet Polynet, Hoover Fence, and Ameristar Fence Products Incorporated among others. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

