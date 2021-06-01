Fish Farming Market by Environment (Freshwater, Marine Water, and Brackish Water) and Fish Type (Fin Fish and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Fish farming, also known as aqua farming, is a practice of cultivating and harvesting different spices of fishes in an ideal condition. It is performed in different cultures such as marine water, freshwater, and brackish water. These fishes are further commercialized for different applications such as food industry, dietary supplement, and others.

Fish farming procedure facilitates the rearing process to enhance production by regular stocking, feeding, and protection from predators. This procedure is practiced by some farmers in developing countries and by multinational companies that can hold the ownership of the stock being cultivated. Approximately 580 species are currently farmed all over the world, representing a wealth of genetic diversity both within and among species.

Increase in consumption of fishes as a cultural tradition of many people and rise in awareness about the health benefits of fishes are anticipated to boost the growth of the global fish farming market. In addition, increase in application of fish oil across various industries such as dietary supplements, food industry, healthcare, and pharmaceutical boosts the market growth.

Developed countries export their fishes to other developed nations, such as Norway exports salmon to Japan. On the other, developing countries expand their exports by supplying fishes in developed countries such as market without facing prohibitive customs duties; however, they may face market access issues related to non-tariff measures. For some specific products, such as canned tuna, tariff rate quotas are applied, whereby a certain quantity per year can be imported at a reduced tariff. The widespread reduction of import tariffs has been a major driver of the international trade over the past 25 years. Regional trade agreements are reciprocal agreements establishing preferential terms of trade among two or more trading partners in the same region. Thus, regional trade agreement acts as an important driver of the global trade expansion in the past several decades.

The global food supply security issue, owing to increase in global population, and rise in protein demand have fueled the growth of the market. In addition, increase in consumption of zooplanktons, being a major source of proteins, acts as a key factor augmenting the market growth. Technological advancements in the rearing of fish and cultivation of sea plants further supplement the market growth. However, climate change has been recognized as a key concern, and is expected to aggravate predicted shortfalls in coastal fisheries production, thus restraining the market growth. Moreover, evolution of inland fish farming provides numerous opportunities for market expansion. Moreover, adoption of rice fish culture across the globe is expected to open new avenue for the major manufacturers during the forecast period.

The report segments the market on the basis of environment, fish type, and region. The environment segment includes freshwater, marine water, and brackish water. On the basis of fish type, the market is divided into fin fish and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (Russia, Norway, Iceland, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Philippine, Japan, Indonesia, Vietnam, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

Recent advancements in the market include a fish farming contract for Norwegian Offshore Company, Farstad Shipping, for its AHTS vessels. The contract was awarded by Ocean Farming AS, a subsidiary of SalMar Group, for the complete mooring installation and hook up of Ocean Farming’s semi-submersible offshore fish farm. Rise in alliances among industry players is expected to boost the market growth.

Key players profiled in this report include Cermaq Group AS (Mitsubishi Corporation), Cooke Fish Farming Inc., Grupo Farallon Fish Farming, Leroy Sea Food Group, Marine Harvest ASA, P/F Bakkafrost, Fish Farming Technologies Asia Limited, Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd., Tassal Group Limited, and Thai Union Group Public Company Limited.

