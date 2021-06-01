Food Authenticity market to 2025 analyzed by business growth, development factors, application

The global food authenticity market was valued at $4,978 million in 2016, and is anticipated to reach $8,300 million, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2017 to 2023. Food fraud is economically motivated for financial gains, and thus can have significant negative effects on both consumers and legitimate businesses. Food authenticity is driven by factors such as volatility in food prices, availability of raw materials & ingredients, economic conditions, regulatory developments, and large environmental impacts. Furthermore, various technologies are used to check food authenticity to tackle the issue of food fraud.

In 2016, Europe and North America were leading revenue contributors in the market. Asia-Pacific registered the highest growth rate, owing to the increase in production of processed foods and implementation of safety regulations by government. The growth in international trading of food materials in the North American countries, such as the U.S., has propelled the labeling requirement and authenticity confirmation. Furthermore, LAMEA is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period.

The global food authenticity market is segmented based on target testing, technology, food tested, and geography. On the basis of target testing, it is divided into meat speciation, country of origin & ageing, adulteration tests, and false labelling. On the basis of technology, it is categorized into polymerase chain reaction-based, liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry, isotope methods, immunoassay-based/ELISA, and others. Based on food tested, it is classified into meat & meat products; dairy & dairy products; cereals, grains, and pulses; processed food; and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

In July 2016, Intertek developed a new technology for honey authenticity testing. The technology is based on nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy. In May 2016, Intertek launched its AgriTech laboratory at Hyderabad (India) to perform DNA-based testing of various agricultural products. The company introduced its advanced ScanBi DNA testing technology to expand its presence in India.

The major market players are as follows:

SGS S.A.

Intertek Group PLC.

Eurofins Scientific SE

ALS Limited

LGC Science Group Ltd.

Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation

Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

EMSL Analytical Inc.

Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH

Genetic ID NA, Inc.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging market trends and dynamics of the global food authenticity market.

In-depth analysis of all regions is conducted by constructing the market estimations for key segments from 2017 to 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

The report assists to understand the strategies adopted by the companies for market expansion.

This study evaluates the competitive landscape to understand the market scenario across various regions.

Extensive analysis is conducted by following key player positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Target Testing

Meat Speciation

Country of Origin and Ageing

Adulteration Tests

False Labelling

By Technology

Polymerase Chain Reaction-Based

Liquid Chromatography-Mass spectrometry

Isotope Methods

Immunoassay-based/ELISA

Others

By Food Tested

Meat & Meat Products

Dairy & Dairy Products

Cereals, Grans, and Pulses

Processed Food

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Spain

UK

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

The other major players in the industry include the following:

AsureQuality

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bureau Veritas S.A.

Campden BRI Ltd.

Fera Science Ltd.

