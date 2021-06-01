Food Traceability (Tracking Technologies) Market by Equipment (PDA with GPS, Thermal Printers, 2D & 1D Scanners, Tags & Labels, Sensors), Technology (RFID/RTLS, GPS, Barcode, Infrared, and Biometrics), End-User (Food Manufacturers, Warehouse/Pack Farms, Food Retailers, Defense & Security Departments, Other Government Departments)

The Food traceability (tracking technologies) market is growing at a healthy rate with increasing awareness about food safety among governments and consumers. Consumers are willing to pay a premium for products that support social responsibility traits requiring food tracking and traceability. Moreover, increasing globalization is increasing the complexity in supply chain process (from harvest to final sale) leading to increase in the chances of food contamination. This is expected to increase the demand of food traceability and tracking technologies as it ensures quality and safety of the food supplied, enhances chances of rapid and precise product recalls as well as accurately tracks causes of contamination. Furthermore, adoption of traceability systems would enhance supply chain efficiency by providing detailed historical data about timings, condition, handling and flow of goods.

It is estimated that around 3000 people die every year in the U.S. due to food borne diseases according to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention. This comprehensive market study takes into account various economic factors that are significant in determining the market trends, buying decisions and future course of the market. Detailed elaboration of drivers, restraints and opportunities in the report will enable strategic decision making with perceptive to identify potential markets. In addition to this, the study also discusses various environmental and regulatory factors critical for the market growth. Thus, estimation of market numbers, with due consideration to all these factors has helped in enhancing the scope of the report. This analysis will support stakeholders such as manufacturers in food recall process to reduce the associated cost. Historical data is provided for 2012 whereas forecast is available through 2020 in terms of revenue ($million) for every market segment.

KEY BENEFITS

Food traceability market (tracking technologies) is analyzed based on current market trends and revenues are forecast through 2020

The report identifies the key strategies adopted by major companies in the food tracking and traceability technologies market

The report provides in-depth analysis about technologies, equipments, end-users and geographic markets in food traceability

Identification of the key drivers, restraints and opportunities of the market

KEY DELIVERABLES

The Food tracking and traceability technologies market is segmented by technology, equipment, end-user, application and geography. Technology market is further segmented into Barcodes, RFID, infrared, biometrics and GPS. The food traceability equipment market include PDAs with GPS, 1D and 2D scanners, thermal printers, sensors, tags and labels. Various segments analyzed under the end-user market include food manufacturers, retailers, warehouses, defense & security department and other government departments. The analyzed application segment includes meat, fresh food produce, dairy, beverages, fisheries and others. The various geographies analyzed in the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

The key players profiled in the report include Honeywell International Inc., C.H. Robinson, DuPont Nutrition and Health, Intermec, Cognex Corporation, Mass, Bio-Rad Laboratories, IBM Corp and Zebra Technologies.

