Global Aircraft Refurbishment Market Research Report 2019: Industry Analysis With Boeing, Collins Aerospace, Crane Aerospace & Electronics, FACC, Honeywell
MARKET INTRODUCTION
The refurbishment or modification of interior or the exterior of an aircraft has grown significantly. The prominent owners of airlines are increasingly being undertaken the retrofit of their aircraft. Increase in passenger traffic in narrow-body aircraft is demand for the internal renovation to extend the capacity is also boosting the market growth. Also, the government support in middle-east for refurbishing aircraft has fueled the aircraft refurbishment market growth.
MARKET DYNAMICS
Increase in aircraft fleet size, the advent of advanced technologies, raised demand for revamping and maintenance cost are some of the key drivers of the aircraft refurbishment market. Also, the growing demand for low budget luxury aircraft driving the market. However, reduced demand for older refurbished parts hindering the aircraft refurbishment market. On the other hand, Increase in the requirement for VIP aircraft is creating an opportunity for the aircraft refurbishment market.
Key players profiled in the report include Boeing (CDG), Collins Aerospace, Crane Aerospace & Electronics, FACC AG, Honeywell International Inc., Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited (TIMCO), Jamco America, Inc., Lufthansa Technik AG, Thales Group, The NORDAM Group LLC
MARKET SCOPE
The “Global Aircraft Refurbishment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the aerospace and defense industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of aircraft refurbishment market with detailed market segmentation by refurbishing services, aircraft type and geography. The global aircraft refurbishment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading aircraft refurbishment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
MARKET SEGMENTATION
The global aircraft refurbishment market is segmented on the basis of refurbishing services and aircraft type. Based on refurbishing services, the market is segmented as interior and exterior. On the basis of the aircraft type the market is segmented into commercial, military, and avionics.
Table of Content
1.INTRODUCTION
2. KEY TAKEAWAYS
3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
4. AIRCRAFT REFURBISHMENT MARKET LANDSCAPE
5. AIRCRAFT REFURBISHMENT MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS
6. AIRCRAFT REFURBISHMENT MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS
7. AIRCRAFT REFURBISHMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – REFURBISHING SERVICES
8. AIRCRAFT REFURBISHMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – AIRCRAFT TYPE
9. AIRCRAFT REFURBISHMENT MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE
11. AIRCRAFT REFURBISHMENT MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES
11.1. BOEING (CDG)
11.2. COLLINS AEROSPACE
11.3. CRANE AEROSPACE AND ELECTRONICS
11.4. FACC AG
11.5. HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.
11.6. HONG KONG AIRCRAFT ENGINEERING COMPANY LIMITED (TIMCO)
11.7. JAMCO AMERICA, INC.
11.8. LUFTHANSA TECHNIK AG
11.9. THALES GROUP
11.10. THE NORDAM GROUP LLC
12. APPENDIX
