Global Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) market is valued at 160.4 million USD in 2017 and is expected to be 157.4 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -0.23% between 2018 and 2025.

The major players in global Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) market include

Stepan

AK ChemTech

Godrej

Pilot Chem

Lion Specialty Chem

Solvay

Taiwan NJC

Huntsman

Akzo Nobel N.V

Kao Chem

Clariant

Enaspol A.S

Bendale Chem

Fogla Corp

Colonial Chem

Zanyu Tech

Resun Auway Ind

Sinolight Chem

Nanfine (Anhui)

Xingya Group

Jujin Chem

Tianzhi Fine Chem

Jintung Petrochem

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan & Korea

India & SEA

On the basis of product, the Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) market is primarily split into

Liquid Type (35%-42%)

Paste Type (About 70%)

Powder Type (?90%)

Needles Type (?90%)

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Personal Care

Home Care

Industrial Applications

Others

