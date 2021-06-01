Global Automotive Insulation Market 2019-2027|Share, Growth, Size, Trends, Opportunities & Top players- Aeroflex Company, Armacell, Automotive Insulations, BASF, Covestro
MARKET INTRODUCTION
Heat and noise are considered as essential parameter for validation criteria of any vehicle design. These reflects the overall vehicle quality. Excess of heat and noise reduces the comfort level of both the driver as well as passengers resulting in increased fatigue, and stress. Automotive insulation refine the noise and heat level inside a vehicle to deliver accurate satisfaction level and acceptance to customers.
MARKET DYNAMICS
The constant increase in the demand for vehicles owing to rising population and spending capability particularly, in developing countries is the major factor fueling the automotive insulation market growth. Furthermore, macroeconomic factors, including rising urbanization & industrial activities besides up gradation of living lifestyle and an surge in demand for luxury and comfort vehicles in several countries, is propelling the growth of automotive insulation market. Moreover, the rise in the quality of insulation material used for the automobile is expected to bolster the growth of automotive insulation market.
Key players profiled in the report include Aeroflex Company Limited, Armacell International S.A, Automotive Insulations Ltd, BASF, Covestro, Johns Manville, Recticel, Saint-Gobain S.A., SoundTech Inc., UFP Technologies
MARKET SCOPE
The “Global Automotive Insulation Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive insulation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the automotive insulation market with detailed market segmentation by product, type, application, vehicle type, and geography. The global automotive insulation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive insulation market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
MARKET SEGMENTATION
The global automotive insulation market is segmented based on product, type, application, and vehicle type. Based on the product, the market is segmented into PU foam, glass wool, elastomeric foam, and others. By type, the automotive insulation market is categorized into acoustic insulation and thermal insulation. The application segment of the automotive insulation market is classified into interior and under the hood. Further, the vehicle type segment is bifurcated into passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles
Table of Content
INTRODUCTION
2. KEY TAKEWAYS
3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
4. AUTOMOTIVE INSULATION MARKET LANDSCAPE
5. AUTOMOTIVE INSULATION MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS
6. AUTOMOTIVE INSULATION MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS
7. AUTOMOTIVE INSULATION MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PRODUCT
8. AUTOMOTIVE INSULATION MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE
9. AUTOMOTIVE INSULATION MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION
AUTOMOTIVE INSULATION MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – VEHICLE TYPE
11. AUTOMOTIVE INSULATION MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
12. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE
13. AUTOMOTIVE INSULATION MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES
13.1. AEROFLEX COMPANY LIMITED
13.2. ARMACELL INTERNATIONAL S.A
13.3. AUTOMOTIVE INSULATIONS LTD
13.4. BASF
13.5. COVESTRO
13.6. JOHNS MANVILLE
13.7. RECTICEL
13.8. SAINT-GOBAIN S.A.
13.9. SOUNDTECH INC.
13.10. UFP TECHNOLOGIES
14. APPENDIX
