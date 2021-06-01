Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station market 2019 – industry trends, share, size and forecast to 2026 just published

The Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market is anticipated to reach USD 56.9 billion by 2026, according to a new study published by Polaris Market Research. Owing to the increasing adoption of the electric vehicles globally due to their reduced costs, increasing fuel prices, and increasing government initiatives such as subsidies and tax benefits along with strict environmental norms, the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market is projected to gain traction over the forecast period. In 2017, Asia Pacific region dominated the market by accounting the majority share in this market.

There has been a significant increase in the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) especially in the cars segment. Major companies are working towards developing and launching new EV models with advance research and development due to the growing demand. This scenario has credited the growth of the EV charging infrastructure market. Earlier the charging for these cars was done only at the residences, however, owing to the increasing number of EVs in the market, major companies along with the government organizations are coming up with the charging infrastructure for the public utility. These infrastructures are being commonly developed within the city limits, thus benefiting the customers to charge their cars at high speed with reduced time and cost.

Access this report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5376



The penetration of EVs is high in regions such as Asia Pacific, North America and Europe, thus making them prime revenue generators collectively of the EV charging infrastructure market. Asia-Pacific is a lucrative market with high development potential attributable to the fast expanding quantities of electric vehicles in countries such as India, Japan and China. In the Asia-Pacific region, Japan has the fastest adoption of EV charging stations. India on the other hand is following the suite and have recently installed their first charging station which was jointly developed by the government and an online cab service provider.

Development of advanced DC chargers which can charge the EVs in less than 30 minutes are further helping the market to grow. Connectors such as CHAdeMO and Combined Charging System (CSS) along with superchargers developed by Tesla Motors, Inc are further fueling the growth of this market. In addition, the advancements in the charger type for creating fast charging arrangements are projected to drive the market development.

Major companies profiled in the report include ChargePoint, Inc., Schneider Electric SE., Tesla Motors, Inc., Delphi Automotive LLP, SemaConnect, Inc., SemaConnect, Inc., Leviton Manufacturing Co, Inc., General Electric, ABB Limited and AeroVironment, Inc. among others. These companies introduced new technologies and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of the consumers.

Key Findings from the study suggest Asia Pacific region is expected to command the market over the forecast years. Major automobile manufacturers are seen to be vigorously investing in advancing EV charging framework. For example, Bavarian Motor Works (BMW), Volkswagen, Ford Motors, and Daimler declared a venture for the advancement of over 350 charging stations throughout the European region. North America is presumed to be the fastest growing market, developing at a rate of more than 45% over the forecast period. The electric vehicle charging infrastructure market is presumed to develop at a CAGR of over 40.8% from 2018 to 2026. The fast chargers segment is presumed to display the speediest development.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5376

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-aways

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Insights

3.1. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure – Industry snapshot

3.2. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market dynamics

3.3.1. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market driver analysis

3.3.1.2. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market opportunity analysis

3.4. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market PEST analysis, 2017

3.6. Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Industry trends

3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Connector Protocol

4.1. Key findings

4.2. CHAdeMo

4.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.3. Combined Charging System

4.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.4. Others

4.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Charger Type

5.1. Key findings

5.2. Slow Charger

5.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5.3. Fast Charger

5.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

6. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Charging Method

Continued…

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5376

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]