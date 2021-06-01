Global Medical Spa Market Emerging Analysis, Future Growth and Business Opportunities 2025 | New Study

The global medical spa market was valued at $11,063 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $27,566 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. Medical spas, also known as medispas, are a unique blend of medicine and aesthetics. They offer quality cosmetic treatments in a relaxing environment, which are medically recommended and supervised. Several skin care treatments are conducted in medical spas, such as Botox injections, anti-wrinkle and fine-line reduction treatments, acne therapy, fillers, and latest laser procedures. All these affirmed therapies are cosmetic and primarily intended for rejuvenating or enhancing an individual’s appearance. In addition, anti-ageing and non-surgical lifts, which were previously available only in a physician’s clinic, are now easily available in medispas. Further, medispas have been gaining popularity because consumers have been increasingly opting for cosmetic or spa treatments, which are medically supervised and also more reliable.

Rise in incidence of skin damage, changes in lifestyle, growth in adoption of non-invasive procedures, increase in demand for the aesthetic industry, and cost-effective procedures are the major factors that drive the growth of the global medical spa market. In addition, upsurge in disposable incomes and expansion of medical tourism in the developing economies with lucrative services boost the market growth. However, low penetration in the developed and underdeveloped countries and high cost of skilled therapy professionals restrain the market growth. On the contrary, technological advancement in medical treatments conducted in medispas, such as laser technology, dermal fillers, cellfina, ultra-therapy, and others, are expected to offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.

The global medical spa market is segmented on the basis of service and region. According to service, the market is characterized into body shaping, hair removal, facial treatment, tattoo removal, scar & striae, and vascular lesion. Considering the region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27253

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global medical spa market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

A holistic quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2025 is provided to enable the stakeholders to leverage the existing market opportunities.

An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to determine the viability of the products and technologies used globally.

The key market players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Service

Body shaping

Hair removal

Facial treatment

Tattoo removal

Scars & striae

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Allure Medspa

Biovital Medspa

Canyon Ranch, Inc.

Chiva Som

Clinique La Prairie

Hyatt Corporation

Sciton, Inc.

True Skin Care Center

Vilalara Longevity Thalassa & Medical Spa

Westchase Medspa

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27253

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]