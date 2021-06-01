Global Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market Growth opportunities, Trends, Industry Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, and Forecast to 2026

Global monoclonal antibodies market is anticipated to reach over USD 148.9 billion by 2026. In 2017, by indication, the cancer segment dominated the global market in terms of revenue; wherein fully-human monoclonal antibodies held a major share of the market. In terms of geography, North America accounted for the majority share in the global monoclonal antibodies market.

The monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market is mainly driven by an active pipeline, wherein many monoclonal antibodies are at the different stages of drug development. In addition, increased in research and development, favorable government policies and rising prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases supplement the market growth. The other factors that augment that market growth include the increasing the demand for personalized medicine and rising awareness among medical professional and patients about the latest medical therapies. Moreover, emerging targets such as central nervous system disorders, price correction and new delivery strategies for monoclonal antibodies provide opportunities for market growth in the near future.

Monoclonal antibodies constitute a major share of the pharmaceutical market with several monoclonal antibodies still in the pipeline. With over 30 monoclonal antibodies approved for use by regulatory authorities, many monoclonal antibodies are in the pipeline at the pre-clinical stage and various stages of clinical trials. Furthermore, availability of advanced technology for monoclonal antibodies production has egged on many other market players to develop their own pipelines. Also, in the last few years the patents of many monoclonal antibodies have expired thereby encouraging other pharmaceutical companies to undertake production of monoclonal antibodies.

There has been an increase in the research and development activities in the field of monoclonal antibodies. Several biomedical and technological advances in genetic engineering and next generation genome sequencing have fuelled the growth of the monoclonal antibody market. Also, multiple new targets have been identified during preclinical research, which has led to the development and production of newer monoclonal antibodies by using various cytotechnological methodologies. In addition to this, favorable government initiatives to enable cost-effective production of monoclonal antibodies would give impetus to the monoclonal antibodies market growth. Also, pre-defined guidelines by regulatory bodies would ensure the safe, effective and high quality manufacturing of monoclonal antibodies Recently, the European Commission approved the first biosimilar mAb Celltrion’s Truxima (biosimilar rituximab), thereby boding well for its potential approval in the U.S.

Personalized medicine is being redefined by monoclonal antibodies that are the cutting-edge form of immunotherapy. The surge in the demand for personalized medicine plays a crucial role in boosting the monoclonal antibodies market by giving an impetus to the development of personalized drug targets as every patient responds differently to different treatment regimens. Moreover, other factors such as specificity, homogeneity and relatively fewer adverse events that entail usage of personalized medicine contribute to significant market growth.

The widespread and rapidly increasing prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases have resulted in the soaring demand of biological medicines, thereby augmenting the growth of monoclonal antibodies. Furthermore several other monoclonal antibodies used in treatment of deadly infections such as HIV/AIDS, Ebola and Zika viral disease are in various phases of clinical trials. Also, high spending power of patients in developed countries, increasing disposable incomes in developing countries and better healthcare facilities further facilitate market growth. Going forward, increasing awareness about the latest medical therapies among medical professional and patients, and increasing utilization of monoclonal antibodies in treatment regimens is anticipated to propel the market growth.

Based on indication, the global monoclonal antibodies market is segmented in to cancer, inflammation, cardiovascular diseases, transplant rejection, respiratory and infectious diseases. The cancer segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period owing to rapidly expanding patient pool, awareness about monoclonal antibodies among physicians and patients, improving medical facilities, high spending power in developed countries and increasing disposable incomes in developing countries.

The leading companies operating in this industry include Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Eli Lily & Co., AstraZeneca, Amgen, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bistro-Myers Squibb. Mylan N.V., Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd., Bayer AG, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Novo Nordisk A/S. The market players have adopted various strategies such as novel product development, new product release, and venture capital investments among others to establish a foothold in the market and increase their customer base.

