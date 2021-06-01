Hemodialysis market 2019 explore size, share, growth, opportunity, Key players and forecast to 2025

Hemodialysis is a medical procedure used to remove waste from the blood of patients with chronic or acute kidney failure. The waste removal helps to maintain electrolyte balance in the patient’s body. The procedure works similar to an artificial kidney by filtering the blood through a device called the hemodialyzer. It also prevents accumulation of salts and wastes in blood, which may lead to poisoning. The global hemodialysis market was valued at $71,501 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $99,747 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025.

The global hemodialysis market is expected to grow, owing to the increase in geriatric population and incidence of renal diseases, especially end stage renal disease (ESRD). In addition, increase in funding for improved dialysis products and services, rise in incidence of diabetes and hypertension, and shortage of kidneys for transplantation are expected to further propel the market growth. Although the hemodialysis market continues to grow, certain factors hamper the growth of this market. The complications and risks associated with the procedure of hemodialysis, such as severe anemia and fluid overload, drag the market growth. In addition, product recalls in recent years also have a negative impact over the market growth. Conversely, technological advancements leading to better adoption and opportunities in emerging economies are anticipated to offer growth opportunities for the global hemodialysis market.

The hemodialysis market is segmented on the basis of type, product and service, end user, and region. On the basis of type, it is categorized into conventional (3 times per week), daily (6 days a week), and nocturnal (3-6 nights per week). According to product and service, it is categorized into equipment, consumable, drug, and service.

By end user, it is divided into in-center dialysis and home dialysis. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Singapore, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of LAMEA).

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the overall market trends from 2017 to 2025 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with strategic assessment of the global hemodialysis market.

Market size and estimations are based on comprehensive analysis of the applications and developments in the industry.

An in-depth analysis based on region is provided to understand the regional market and facilitate the strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

