Incident and Emergency Management market 2019 global industry demand analysis, top manufacturers and forecast by 2025
Incident and emergency management is the management and mitigation of natural or man-made emergencies using local resources. Uncertainty of emergencies can arise from a number of causes, making deployment of effective incident and emergency management system necessary to prevent aftereffects. The global incident and emergency management market was valued at $75,464 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $423,323 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 24.2% from 2018 to 2025.
The growth of the global incident and emergency management market is driven by factors such as rise in economic loss due to natural disasters, increase in number of terrorist attacks, and implementation of government policies for public safety. However, high installation and maintenance costs associated with these systems are expected to impede the incident and emergency management market growth. On the contrary, use of advanced technologies among terror groups for attacks and increased market for smart cities, intelligent evacuation systems, and integrated building technologies are expected to drive the adoption of intelligent surveillance and evacuations systems.
The global incident and emergency management market is segmented on the basis of system type, communication technology, service, solution, industry vertical, and region. Based on system type, the market is divided into mass notification system, surveillance system, traffic management system, safety management system, earthquake/ seismic warning system, disaster recovery & backup systems, and others. Depending on communication technology, it is categorized into first responder tools, satellite phones, emergency response radars, vehicle-ready gateways, and others. By service, it is fragmented into training & education services, consulting services, design & integration services, and support & maintenance services. As per solution, it is divided into geospatial solutions, disaster recovery solutions, and situational awareness solutions. According to industry vertical, it is segregated into BFSI, energy & utilities, manufacturing, healthcare, aerospace & defense, public sector, transportation & logistics, telecom & IT, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The report provides the profiles of key players operating in the incident and emergency management market such as Esri Inc., Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, Intergraph Corporation, Intermedix Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Motorola Solutions, Inc., NEC Corporation, Rockwell Collins, and Siemens AG.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Incident and emergency management market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.
Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
The quantitative analysis of the global incident and emergency management market from 2016 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
BY SYSTEM TYPE
Mass Notification System
Surveillance System
Traffic Management System
Safety Management System
Earthquake/ Seismic Warning System
Disaster Recovery & Backup System
Others
BY COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY
First Responder Tools
Satellite Phones
Emergency Response Radars
Vehicle-ready Gateways
Others
BY SERVICE
Training & Education Services
Consulting Services
Design & Integration Services
Support & Maintenance Services
BY SOLUTION
Geospatial Solutions
Disaster Recovery Solutions
Situational Awareness Solutions
BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL
BFSI
Public Sector
Healthcare
IT & Telecom
Energy & Utilities
Manufacturing
Aerospace & Defense
Transportation & Logistics
Others
BY REGION
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
KEY MARKET PLAYERS
Esri Inc.
Honeywell International Inc.
IBM Corporation
Intergraph Corporation
Intermedix Corporation
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Motorola Solutions, Inc.
NEC Corporation
Rockwell Collins
Siemens AG
