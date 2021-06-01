Infant Phototherapy Devices Market Research Report | Size Grows at CAGR of 5.3% by Revenue | Industry Analysis by 2023
The global infant phototherapy devices market was valued at $71,730 thousand in 2016, and is expected to reach $103,745 thousand by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2023. Phototherapy refers to the use of light for the treatment of jaundice in infants. It is one of the most common methods used to reduce the bilirubin (the compound that leads to jaundice) levels in infants. During phototherapy, an infant lies in a plastic crib, and is exposed to a type of light that is absorbed by its skin. During this process, the bilirubin in the baby’s body is converted into a much simpler water-soluble form, which can be easily excreted through stool and urine.
Get PDF sample copy: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013740
Companies Covered in this Report are:
Atom Medical Corporation
AVI Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
D-Rev
General Electric Company
Ibis Medical Equipment & Systems Pvt. Ltd.
Natus Medical Incorporated
Ningbo David Medical Device Co., LTD.
Novos Medical Devices San. Tic. Imp. and Ihr. Ltd. Sti.
Weyer GmbH
Zhengzhou Dison Instrument and Meter Co., Ltd.
The growth of the global infant phototherapy devices market is driven by rise in prevalence of neonatal jaundice, effectiveness of phototherapy over other treatment methods, and technological advancements in the field of infant phototherapy. However, side effects of phototherapy treatment are expected to impede the market growth. Conversely, huge market potential in the developing regions is expected to offer opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.
The report segments the market based on light source, configuration, end user, and region. On the basis of light source, the market is classified into fluorescent lamps, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), quartz halogen lamps, and gas discharge tubes. By configuration, it is bifurcated into mobile device and fixed device. Depending on end user, it is fragmented into hospitals and neonatal clinics. Regionally, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
It offers a quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.
Analysis by light source helps to understand the various types of light sources used in infant phototherapy devices.
Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.
To Purchase This report details at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013740
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Light Source
Fluorescent Lamps (FL)
Light-emitting Diodes (LEDs)
Quartz Halogen Lamps
Gas Discharge Tubes
By Configuration
Mobile Device
Fixed Device
By End User
Hospital
Neonatal Clinics
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)
Istanbul Medikal Ltd. Sti.
Elektro-mag
Ardo medical AG
S S Technomed Pvt. Ltd.
TSE SPOL. S. R. O.
Okuman Medikal Sistemler Ltd.
Alfamedic S.R.O.
Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd.
About Premium Market Insights:
Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.
The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.
Contact Us:
Name: Sameer Joshi
Organization: Premium Market Insights
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1-646-491-9876