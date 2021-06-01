IVF Devices and Consumables Market Analysis & Trends by 2024 | New Study
The global IVF devices and consumables market generated $1,882 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $6,891 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% from 2018 to 2025. In vitro fertilization is an assisted reproductive technology (ART), which involves retrieving eggs from a woman’s ovaries and fertilizing them with sperm outside the body, in vitro. The process involves stimulating a woman’s ovulatory, removing an ovum from the woman’s ovaries, and allowing the sperm to fertilize in a liquid in a laboratory. IVF is one of the widely used treatments to assist couples with infertility problems.
The global IVF devices & consumables market is anticipated to show significant market growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in infertility rate, increase in trend of delayed pregnancies, surge in awareness of IVF, and technological advancements in IVF devices. Furthermore, increase in number of same sex marriages and upsurge in disposable income considerably contribute towards the market growth. However, higher cost, ethical issues, and complications associated with the IVF hamper the market growth.
The global IVF devices & consumables market is segmented based on product, technology, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is classified into instrument, accessory & disposable, and reagent & media. The instrument segment is further divided into sperm separation system, cryosystem, incubator, imaging system, ovum aspiration pump, cabinet, micromanipulator, and others. The reagent & media is sub segmented into cryopreservation media, semen processing media, ovum processing media, and embryo culture media.
According to technology, the market is categorized into fresh embryo IVF, frozen embryo IVF, and donor egg IVF. Depending on end user, the market is divided into fertility clinic, hospital, surgical center, and clinical research institute. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Product
Instrument
Sperm Separation System
Cryosystem
Incubator
Imaging System
Ovum Aspiration Pump
Cabinet
Micromanipulator
Others
Accessory & Disposable
Reagent & Media
Cryopreservation Media
Semen Processing Media
Ovum Processing Media
Embryo Culture Media
By Technology Type
Fresh Embryo IVF
Frozen Embryo IVF
Donor Egg IVF
By End User
Fertility Clinic
Hospital
Surgical Center
Clinical Research Institute
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT
Cook Medical Inc.
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Irvine Scientific Sales Company, Inc.)
Genea Biomedx
Merck KGaA (EMD Serono, Inc.)
Ovascience Inc.
Oxford Gene Technology
Progyny Inc.
The Cooper Companies, Inc. (CooperSurgical, Inc.)
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Vitrolife AB
