IVF Devices and Consumables Market Analysis & Trends by 2024 | New Study

The global IVF devices and consumables market generated $1,882 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $6,891 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% from 2018 to 2025. In vitro fertilization is an assisted reproductive technology (ART), which involves retrieving eggs from a woman’s ovaries and fertilizing them with sperm outside the body, in vitro. The process involves stimulating a woman’s ovulatory, removing an ovum from the woman’s ovaries, and allowing the sperm to fertilize in a liquid in a laboratory. IVF is one of the widely used treatments to assist couples with infertility problems.

The global IVF devices & consumables market is anticipated to show significant market growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in infertility rate, increase in trend of delayed pregnancies, surge in awareness of IVF, and technological advancements in IVF devices. Furthermore, increase in number of same sex marriages and upsurge in disposable income considerably contribute towards the market growth. However, higher cost, ethical issues, and complications associated with the IVF hamper the market growth.

The global IVF devices & consumables market is segmented based on product, technology, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is classified into instrument, accessory & disposable, and reagent & media. The instrument segment is further divided into sperm separation system, cryosystem, incubator, imaging system, ovum aspiration pump, cabinet, micromanipulator, and others. The reagent & media is sub segmented into cryopreservation media, semen processing media, ovum processing media, and embryo culture media.

According to technology, the market is categorized into fresh embryo IVF, frozen embryo IVF, and donor egg IVF. Depending on end user, the market is divided into fertility clinic, hospital, surgical center, and clinical research institute. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Instrument

Sperm Separation System

Cryosystem

Incubator

Imaging System

Ovum Aspiration Pump

Cabinet

Micromanipulator

Others

Accessory & Disposable

Reagent & Media

Cryopreservation Media

Semen Processing Media

Ovum Processing Media

Embryo Culture Media

By Technology Type

Fresh Embryo IVF

Frozen Embryo IVF

Donor Egg IVF

By End User

Fertility Clinic

Hospital

Surgical Center

Clinical Research Institute

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Cook Medical Inc.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Irvine Scientific Sales Company, Inc.)

Genea Biomedx

Merck KGaA (EMD Serono, Inc.)

Ovascience Inc.

Oxford Gene Technology

Progyny Inc.

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (CooperSurgical, Inc.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Vitrolife AB

