IVF Services Market Explores New Growth Opportunities by 2025 | New Study

In vitro fertilization is an assisted reproductive technology (ART), which involves retrieving eggs from a woman’s ovaries and fertilizing them with sperm outside the body, in vitro. The global IVF services revenue market generated $10,587 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $22,467 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2018 to 2025.
The global IVF services market is anticipated to exhibit significant market growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in infertility rate, increase in trend of delayed pregnancies, surge in IVF success rate, and rise in disposable income worldwide. However, high cost, complications associated with IVF treatment, and low awareness level for IVF in some under developed regions hinder the growth of the market. Conversely, upsurge in fertility tourism, increase in number of fertility clinics, and growth opportunities in the emerging markets make way for market development in the future.
The global IVF services market is segmented based on cycle type, end user, and region. Based on cycle type, the market is divided into fresh IVF cycle (non-donor), thawed IVF cycle (non-donor), and donor egg IVF cycle. According to end user, the market is classified as fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers and clinical research institutes. Region wise, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Denmark, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, Thailand, New Zealand, South Korea and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.
Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
Key players are profiled to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Cycle Type
Fresh IVF Cycles (Non-Donor)
Thawed IVF Cycles (Non-Donor)
Donor Egg IVF Cycles
By End User
Fertility Clinics
Hospitals
Surgical centers
Clinical research institutes
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Denmark
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
India
South Korea
New Zealand
Thailand
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT
Ambroise Par Group
amedes MVZ Cologne GmbH
AMP Center St Roch
AVA Clinic Scanfert
Bangkok IVF center
Bangkok IVF center (Bangkok Hospital)
Betamedics
Biofertility Center
Bloom Fertility and Healthcare
Bloom Fertility Center
Bourn Hall Fertility Center
Bourn Hall International
Cardone Reproductive Medicine and Infertility, LLC
Center for Advanced Reproductive Medicine and Infertility
CHA Fertility Center
Chelsea and Westminster Hospital (Assisted Conception Unit)
Cloudnine Fertility
Conceptions Reproductive Associates of Colorado
Cyprus IVF Centre
Dansk Fertilitetsklinik
EUVITRO S.L.U.
Fakih IVF Fertility Center
Fertility and Gynecology Center Monterey Bay IVF
Fertility Associates
Fertility Center Berlin
Fertility Center of San Antoni
Fertility First
FIV Marbella
Fivet Centers Prof. Zech
Flinders Reproductive Medicine Pty Ltd
Genea Oxford Fertility Limited
Heidelberg University Hospital
Houston Fertility Center
International Centre for Reproductive Medicine, ICRM
IVF Canada
IVF NAMBA Clinic
IVF Panama Center for Reproduction Punta Pac�fica
IVF Spain
IVI Panama
Ivinsemer
KL Fertility & Gynaecology Centre
Lifesure Fertility and Gynaecology centre
LIV Fertility Center
Manipal Fertility
Maria Fertility Hospital
MD Medical Group
Medfem Fertility Clinic
Monash IVF Wesley Hospital Auchenflower
Morpheus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
New hope fertility center
Oak Medical Group/Oak Clinic
OVA IVF Clinic Zurich
Procrea Fertility
RAPRUI Srl
Repromed
SAFE Fertility Center
Sanno Hospital
Servy Massey Fertility Institute
Shanghai Ji Ai Genetics & IVF Institute
Shanghai United Family Hospital
Sher Institute for Reproductive Medicine (SIRM)
Southend Fertility and IVF
StorkKlinik (Stork IVF Clinic)
The ARC-STER Center
The Bridge Centre
The Cape Fertility Clinic
The Hugh Wynter Fertility Management Unit
The Lister Fertility Clinic
The Montreal Fertility Center
Thomson Medical Pte. Ltd.
Trianglen Fertility Clinic
TRIO Fertility
Virtus Health
Vitanova
VivaNeo – Medical Center Kinderwens
Wunschkinder
