Laser Phosphor Display Technology Market Share, Outlook Analysis and Forecast till 2025 by Market Players- Prysm, Barco, Optoma, and more

Laser phosphor is a lamp less projection illumination technology that is using blue laser diodes as the primary light source.

This report focus on Laser Phosphor Display Technology market. Laser phosphor is a lamp less projection illumination technology that is using blue laser diodes as the primary light source. The laser phosphor technology is powered by a combination of laser diodes, mirrors and a phosphor screen. These diodes direct a laser signal to the mirrors and these lasers are then projected onto the phosphor screen, stimulating the required RGB imaging sequence. It works basically like a laser printer, in which image is being refreshed at a much higher rate. Laser phosphor display is similar to cathode ray tube technology but it activates phosphors using lasers instead of electron gun. It is because of this the laser phosphor displays are never burdened with screen burn-in as compared with traditional display technologies.

The growth in demand of laser phosphor display technology in video wall segment is mainly due to enhanced quality of image, decrease seam appearance, and promote sustainable practices. Laser phosphor technology displays help in providing displays of any shape, size and resolution allowing for innovative dynamic environments. Because the phosphor pixels have no electrical connections, so they do not experience mechanical or electrical failure.

In 2018, the global Laser Phosphor Display Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Laser Phosphor Display Technology market continues to evolve and expand in terms of the number of companies, products, and applications that illustrates the growth perspectives.

The key players covered in this study

Prysm

Barco

Optoma

ViewSonic

Sony Corporation

Ushio Inc

Appotronics

Panasonic

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Monitor

Projector

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Industry

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Laser Phosphor Display Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Laser Phosphor Display Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Laser Phosphor Display Technology are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

