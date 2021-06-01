Major Growth Expected in Dental Consumables Market – Promises a Striking Fortune of US$ 55,584 Million By 2023

The global dental consumables market was valued at $38,921 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $55,584 million in 2023 at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2017 to 2023. Dental consumables include products such as implants, prosthetics, braces, crowns, dental impression materials, and others. They are used by patients for the treatment of dental disorders such as tooth restoration, problems associated with gingival tissues, dental impairments dental caries, and periodontal diseases.

Rise in prevalence of dental diseases & conditions and increase in geriatric population, which is more prone to dental disorders & tooth loss significantly drive the growth of the global dental consumables market. Moreover, rise in awareness towards oral hygiene, growth in dental tourism, and support from government to promote awareness about dental disorders in the emerging economies supplement the market growth. However, high cost of dental products and limited reimbursement policies restrain the market growth. Conversely, huge untapped market potential in the emerging countries, such as South Africa and India, and upsurge in the demand for dental cosmetic procedures are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market players.

Get PDF sample copy: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013644



Companies Covered in this Report are:

3M Company

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Danaher Corporation

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

Ivoclar Vivadent

Koninklinje Philips N.V.

OSSTEM IMPLANT Co., Ltd.

Procter & Gamble

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

The global dental consumables market is segmented on the basis of product and region. Based on product, the market is classified into dental implants, dental prosthetics, endodontics, orthodontics, periodontics, retail dental care essentials, and other dental consumables. Dental implants are bifurcated into root form and plate form dental implants.Dental prosthetics are further divided into crowns, bridges, dentures, abutments, veneers, and inlays & onlays. The bridges segment is subsegmented into three-unit bridges, four-unit bridges, Maryland bridges, and cantilever bridges. Dentures are categorized as complete dentures and partial dentures. Abutments is further segmented into temporary and definitive abutments. Endodontics segment is subdivided into endodontic files, obturators, and permanent endodontic sealers. Endodontic files are divided on the basis of material and type. Materials consist of stainless steel files and alloy files, and type consists of handheld RC files and rotary files. Orthodontics segment is composed of brackets, archwires, anchorage appliances, and ligatures. Among them, brackets are of two types, namely, fixed and removable. Anchorage appliances consist of bands & buccal tubes and miniscrews. Ligatures are of two types, namely, elastomeric ligatures and wire ligatures. Periodontics segment is bifurcated into dental sutures and dental hemostats. Retail dental care essentials segment is further categorized as dental brushes, specialized dental pastes, dental floss, dental wash solutions, and dental whitening agents. Other dental consumables comprise dental splints, dental sealants, dental burs, dental impression materials, dental disposables, bonding agents, patient bibs, and aspirator tubes & saliva ejectors. The dental burs segment is fragmented into straight, latch type angle, and friction grip angle handpiece shank.

Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

The dental implants & prosthetics market is further segmented on the basis of material into metals, polymers, ceramics, and biomaterials.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global dental consumables market with current trends and future estimations from 2016 to 2023 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global & regional scale are provided.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

To Purchase This report details at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013644

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Dental Implants

Root Form Dental Implants

Plate Form Dental Implants

Dental Prosthetics

Crowns

Bridges

Three-unit Bridges

Four-unit Bridges

Maryland Bridges

Cantilever Bridges

Dentures

Complete Dentures

Partial Dentures

Abutments

Temporary Abutments

Definitive Abutments

Veneers

Inlays & Onlays

Endodontics

Endodontic Files (Root Canal Treatment)

By Material Type

Stainless Steel Files

Alloy Files

By Type

Handheld RC Files

Rotary Files

Obturators

Permanent Endodontic Sealers

Orthodontics

Brackets

Fixed

Removable

Archwires

Anchorage Appliances

Bands & Buccal Tubes

Miniscrews

Ligatures

Elastomeric Ligatures

Wire Ligatures

Periodontics

Dental Sutures

Dental Hemostats

Retail Dental Care Essentials

Dental Brushes

Specialized Dental Pastes

Dental Floss

Dental Wash Solutions

Dental Whitening Agents

Other Dental Consumables

Dental Splints

Dental Sealants

Dental Burs

Straight Handpiece Shank

Latch Type Angle Handpiece Shank

Friction Grip Angle Handpiece Shank

Dental Impression Materials

Dental Disposables

Bonding Agents

Patient Bibs

Aspirator Tubes and Saliva Ejectors

Dental Implants & Prosthetics Market, By Material

Metals

Polymers

Ceramics

Biomaterials

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876