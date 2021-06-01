Medical Gas Analyzers Market is projected to reach $325 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2018 to 2025
Medical or pharmaceutical gases are used specifically in the medical, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries to synthesize, sterilize, and insulate processes or products, which contribute to human health. Medical gas analyzers are used for detection, measurement, and analysis of medical gases in hospitals and healthcare industries.
Medical gas analyzers market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in number of medical gas therapies with surge in number of patients treated in intensive care units (ICUs), neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), and emergency departments. In addition, surge in number of hospitals & surgery centers and stringent regulations for medical gas system support the market growth.
The global medical gas analyzers market is segmented based on product, modality, end user, and region. By product, the market is classified as single gas analyzer and multiple gas analyzer. Depending on modality, it is fragmented into handheld analyzer, portable analyzer, and benchtop analyzer. According to end user, it is segregated into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, pharmaceutical industry, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Product
Single Gas Analyzer
Multiple Gas Analyzer
By Modality Type
Handheld Analyzer
Portable Analyzer
Benchtop Analyzer
By End User
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgery Centers
Pharmaceutical Industry
Others
LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT
Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Graco Inc. (Geotechnical Instruments (UK) LTD.)
Maxtec LLC
MEECO Inc.
Novair Medical
Roscid Technologies
Sable Systems International
Systech Illinois
Tenex Capital Management (Ohio Medical)
WITT-Gasetechnik GmbH & Co KG
