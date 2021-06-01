Modern Business Report on Air Based C4isr Market by Demand 2016-2022
Description
C4ISR stands for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. The overall C4ISR market was valued at US$ 93.8 bn in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.38% to US$ 110.78 bn during the forecast period 2016-2021. Air-based C4ISR systems use Unmanned Aerial Combat Vehicles and drones for surveillance.
The acquisitions of Unmanned Aerial Combat Vehicles and development of drones into armed combat systems has led to growth of Air-based C4ISR systems.
Air-based C4ISR constitutes the fastest growing segment of the C4ISR market and has the largest market size. In 2015, air-based C4ISR market was valued at US$ 23.28 bn in 2015 and is expected to grow to US$ 31.26 bn at a CAGR of 6.07% for the forecast period 2015-2020.
C4ISR market has been segmented based on application, platform and component.
On the basis of application: surveillance & reconnaissance, electronic warfare, intelligence, communications, command and control.
On the basis of component: display consoles, EW hardware, communication networks, application software and networking technologies.
On the basis of platform: land, air, sea and space.
In an attempt to increase its border protection and have an efficient surveillance Saudi Arabia is going to invest hugely in air-based C4ISR system. China is also investing in this segment of C4ISR and India’s Defense Research and Development Organization has also started development of Unmanned Aerial Combat Vehicles.
The drivers of Air-based C4ISR market are the apprehensions of stealth missiles, ballistic targeting and airborne firing. To prevent all these attacks countries are investing heavily for surveillance in air.\
The big companies in Air-based C4ISR market are: General Atomics, Harris Corporation, Kratos Defense and Security Solutions.
Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage