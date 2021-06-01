Monopotassium Phospahte (MKP) Market Future Projection Of Key Regions With Their Size & Forecast To 2025

This report presents the worldwide Monopotassium Phospahte (MKP) Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, regions, types and applications. This study analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Monopotassium phosphate (MKP), is a potassium dihydrogenphosphate. Monopotassium phosphate is a soluble salt of dihydrogen phosphate and potassium ion.

It is a good source for ammonium phosphate in feed, generally mixed with urea to increase the feeds effectiveness as it maintains soil pH and reduces the loss of feed used in the soil. Other industrial application includes nutraceutical, cosmetics and personal care, and other industrial application. The Monopotassium phosphate market is expected to witness steady global growth over the forecast period owing to its versatile application in growing industries such as hydroponic agriculture, pharmaceutical, and personal care cosmetics. The North America region is expected to dominate the global monopotassium market over the forecast period.

Monopotassium Phospahte (MKP) Market Segment by Product Types considering Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trends:

Powder

Crystal

Liquid

Monopotassium Phospahte (MKP) Market Segment by Applications considering Consumption Growth Rate and Market Share:

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Animal Feed and Pet Food

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Others

Major Key Players of Monopotassium Phospahte (MKP) Market Report:

Sandoz

Pharmaceutical Associates

Master Plant-Prod

Prayon Group

Charkit Chemical

Allan Chemical

