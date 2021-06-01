Most recent Update on Airport Information Systems Market by Demand 2016-2022
Description
Information Systems play a crucial role for the airports around the world to be successful and effective. The systems assist in optimizing operations, improve customer relations, reduce overhead and eventually increase revenues. The Airport Information Management System facilitate the operations to process the aircraft, passengers and the cargo. It involves right from ticketing of air travelers to to ground movement of aircraft, ground vehicles, ground staff, flight procedures within airport airspace, scheduling and managing of boarding and gate equipment and weather updates.
The Market has been driven by the need of effective and reliable systems to optimize the airports and make the passenger’s movement through the airport quick and hassle free by providing maximum convenience. The market has been fueled by increasing need in the flow of information for optimizing operation. With ever increasing population and need for more and more systems to the handle the traffic at the airport the market is stated to grow at a healthy rate. However, as the cost of implantation is quite high it hinders the growth of the market marginally.
The Market has been segmented on the basis Operation, Airside and Terminal side. It is again segmented on the basis of Airport Category, Commercial and Cargo. The most important segmentation of the market is on the basis of solutions: FIDS, Resource Management Solutions, A. System, Baggage Processing, Passenger Processing, Airport Operations, Airport Information, AVI and ATC.
The United States and Canada in North America own the major pie of the market; this is followed by the European countries likeGermany, UK, France, Italy and Russi. Asia-Pacific is stated to be the largest contributor in the upcoming decade owing to the spur of economic growth; Brazil in South America has the largest market.
Some of the major players in the market includeINFORM GmbH, Lockheed Martin Corporation, InterSystems Corporation, Resa, S.A.S., Lufthansa Systems, and VELATIA, S.L.
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
