North America Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Gloves Market – Industry Trends, Size, Key Competitors, Segments, and Growth to 2025

Personal protective equipment (PPE) gloves are used as a protective equipment in various industries such as automotive, food and healthcare, to ensure the safety of workers and maintain sanitary conditions at work places. These gloves help to avoid cross contamination and exposure to particulate matter during the manufacturing process across various industries. PPE gloves can be disposable as well as reusable based on the requirement of the specific work environment. The reusable gloves are generally thicker and are used in harsh work environment, whereas the disposable gloves are usually used in product protection and mild work environment.

The threat of injury to the hands of workers arises due to the inhospitable work environment and risk of product contamination, which has created an impending need for PPE gloves. The surge in awareness about work safety, rapid increase in pharmaceutical and food processing industry are some of the key factors that drive the growth of the North America PPE gloves market during the analysis period. Factors restraining the market growth are adverse effects of toxic chemical reaction in some gloves such as nitrile gloves. However, the technological advancements that include introduction of new glove designs with better grip and convenience are expected to offer better growth prospects in future.

The North America PPE gloves market is segmented into material, application, and product type. Based on material, the North America PPE market is segmented into nitrile, latex, neoprene, butyl rubber, and other gloves. Based on application, the market is classified into chemical, automotive industry, healthcare, construction, food & beverage, and others. Based on product type, the market is bifurcated into disposable, and reusable gloves. Reusable gloves are further segmented into chemical resistant, cut resistant, puncture resistant, and other gloves.

The key companies profiled in this report are Honeywell International, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation (Kimberly-Clark), Superior Gloves, Shamrock Manufacturing Company, Inc. (SMC), United Glove, Inc., Lakeland Industries, Inc., Safety Supply, Inc., Magid Glove & Safety Manufacturing Company, LLC., Uvex group, and Ansell.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

Porters five force’s analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers and suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

It outlines the current trends and future scenario of the North America PPE gloves market from 2018 to 2025 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the global/regional market.

An in-depth analysis of the current R&D within the market is provided along with the key dynamic factors.

The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analyses are elucidated in the study.

The profiles of the key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Material

Nitrile

Latex

Neoprene

Butyl rubber

Others

By Product type

Disposable

Reusable

Chemical Resistant

Cut Resistant

Puncture Resistant

Others

By Application

Chemical

Automotive

Healthcare

Construction

Food & Beverage

Others

By Country

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

