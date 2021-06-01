Occupational Medicines Market 2019- Growth Analysis, Business Opportunities, Major Key Players and Forecast to 2025
Occupational medicines are drugs used to treat patients with work-related diseases and illnesses. The global occupational medicines market was valued at $3,753 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach at $5,794 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2018 to 2025.
Rapid increase in the aging workforce and a favorable regulatory environment toward occupational medicines supplement the growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in awareness about occupational health is one of the significant factors that drives the market growth.
However, surge in incorporation of automation and artificial intelligence (AI) at the workplace, emergence of small businesses, and change in industry structure are some of the factors that impede the market growth. Conversely, high potential of emerging economies and increase in demand for occupational medicines are expected to provide new opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.
The global occupational medicines market is segmented based on application, industry, and region. On the basis of application, the market is divided into chemical poisoning, psychological disorder, non-induced hearing loss & vibration, skin disorder, chronic respiratory disease, pneumoconiosis, musculoskeletal disorder, cancer, and other applications.
By industry, it is categorized into agriculture & forestry, construction, manufacturing, petroleum & mining, transportation, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the overall market trends from 2017 to 2025 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with strategic assessment of the global occupational medicines market.
Market size and estimations are based on comprehensive analysis of the applications and developments in the industry.
An in-depth analysis based on region is provided to understand the regional market and facilitate the strategic business planning.
The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By application
Chemical poisoning
Psychological disorder
Non-Induced hearing loss & vibration
Skin disorder
Chronic respiratory disease
Pneumoconiosis
Musculoskeletal disorder
Cancer
Others
By industry
Agriculture & forestry
Construction
Manufacturing
Petroleum & mining
Transportation
Others
By region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
The list of key players operating in this market includes:
Johnson & Johnson
Pfizer, Inc.
Eli Lilly and Company
Galderma Laboratories, L.P.
Novartis International AG
Bristol-Myers Squibb
F. Hoffmann-La Roche
Amgen, Inc.
AstraZeneca
Sanofi SA
The other players included in the value chain analysis (and not included in the report) include:
Merck & Co., Inc.
AbbVie, Inc.
GlaxoSmithKline plc.
