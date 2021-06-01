Occupational Medicines Market 2019- Growth Analysis, Business Opportunities, Major Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Occupational medicines are drugs used to treat patients with work-related diseases and illnesses. The global occupational medicines market was valued at $3,753 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach at $5,794 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2018 to 2025.

Rapid increase in the aging workforce and a favorable regulatory environment toward occupational medicines supplement the growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in awareness about occupational health is one of the significant factors that drives the market growth.

However, surge in incorporation of automation and artificial intelligence (AI) at the workplace, emergence of small businesses, and change in industry structure are some of the factors that impede the market growth. Conversely, high potential of emerging economies and increase in demand for occupational medicines are expected to provide new opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

The global occupational medicines market is segmented based on application, industry, and region. On the basis of application, the market is divided into chemical poisoning, psychological disorder, non-induced hearing loss & vibration, skin disorder, chronic respiratory disease, pneumoconiosis, musculoskeletal disorder, cancer, and other applications.

By industry, it is categorized into agriculture & forestry, construction, manufacturing, petroleum & mining, transportation, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By application

Chemical poisoning

Psychological disorder

Non-Induced hearing loss & vibration

Skin disorder

Chronic respiratory disease

Pneumoconiosis

Musculoskeletal disorder

Cancer

Others

By industry

Agriculture & forestry

Construction

Manufacturing

Petroleum & mining

Transportation

Others

By region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

The list of key players operating in this market includes:

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Galderma Laboratories, L.P.

Novartis International AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Amgen, Inc.

AstraZeneca

Sanofi SA

The other players included in the value chain analysis (and not included in the report) include:

Merck & Co., Inc.

AbbVie, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

