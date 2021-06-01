PEGylated Protein Therapeutics Market Size worth $17,813 Million by 2025 | CAGR: 6.9%

PEGylation refers to the process of amalgamation or attachment of polyethylene glycol (PEG) polymer chains with macromolecules, such as drug molecule, therapeutic protein, or vesicles by covalent bonding. PEGylation offers several advantages, such as improved drug solubility, reduced dosage frequency, and increased drug stability, which boost its demand in the market.

The global PEGylated protein therapeutics market was valued at $10,388 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach at $17,813 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2018 to 2025. The factors that propel the PEGylated protein therapeutics market growth include high prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, kidney diseases, and rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, growth in the biologics sector with an increase in R&D expenditure of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies boosts the market. Furthermore, increase in government funding and grants for research activities enhance opportunities for the growth of the market. However, high price, and expected launch of generic drugs can hinder the growth.

The global PEGylated protein therapeutics market is segmented based on product type, application, sales channel, and region. According to the product type, the market is classified into colony stimulating factor, interferon, erythropoietin, recombinant factor VIII, monoclonal antibody, enzyme, and others. Based on application, the market is categorized into cancer, autoimmune disease, hepatitis, multiple sclerosis, hemophilia, gastrointestinal disorder, and others. According to the sales channel, it is segmented into hospital pharmacy, online provider, and retail pharmacy. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

Key players profiled in the report include Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Biogen, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Genentech, Inc.,), Horizon Pharma plc., Leadiant Biosciences S.p.A., Merck & Co., Inc. (Schering-Plough Corporation), Pfizer Inc., Shire plc (Baxalta), and UCB S.A.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

Colony Stimulating Factor

Interferon

Erythropoietin (EPO)

Recombinant Factor VIII

Monoclonal Antibody

Enzyme

Others

By Application Type

Cancer

Autoimmune Disease

Hepatitis

Multiple Sclerosis

Hemophilia

Gastrointestinal Disorder

Others

By Sales Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Provider

Retail Pharmacy

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Biogen, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Genentech, Inc.,),

Horizon Pharma plc.

Leadiant Biosciences S.p.A.

Merck & Co., Inc. (Schering-Plough Corporation)

Pfizer Inc.

Shire plc (Baxalta)

UCB S.A.

